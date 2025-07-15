Launch of AI-powered public administration assistant on VNeID

HÀ NỘI — A new artificial intelligence solution known as the public administration virtual assistant has been officially launched, integrated directly into the VNeID (Việt Nam Electronic Identification) platform.

The announcement was made on Monday at the headquarters of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security.

The initiative aims to provide citizens with round-the-clock access to information and administrative services, accessible from anywhere.

The virtual assistant offers a range of core functions, including access to administrative procedures at commune and provincial levels; step-by-step guidance on processes, required documents and templates for each procedure; answers to questions related to local government policies and regulations; and alerts on misinformation and scams, particularly those exploiting the administrative restructuring process.

The virtual assistant is the result of a collaboration between the department and CMC Corporation.

Speaking at the event, Chief Technology Officer at CMC TS Lê Minh said: "We are proud to partner with the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order to develop the virtual assistant, enabling citizens to handle administrative tasks anytime, anywhere."

Data from the ministry showed that in the first week of operation, the assistant recorded nearly 100,000 user interactions.

Negative feedback accounted for only 1.8 per cent, meaning 98 per cent of users rated the experience as positive and helpful.

Administrative handbook

In addition to the virtual assistant, the department also introduced a new feature called the Administrative Handbook, now available on VNeID.

Its key components include search tools for locating commune-level police stations, People’s Committees, Party Committees and 'one-stop shop' administrative service centres; a comprehensive directory of administrative procedures at commune, provincial and ministerial levels, with detailed instructions; historical records of administrative boundary changes; a handbook developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to support commune-level officials in implementing the 2025 Law on Local Government Organisation; and a list outlining the delegation of authority between central ministries and local governments.

Despite being newly introduced, the handbook has already logged over 67,823 visits and user interactions.

It is proving valuable not only to the public, but also to businesses and Government agencies.

Administrative bodies at all levels benefit from the integration of the handbook and virtual assistant.

Officials can rely on the handbook for standardised guidance, reducing training time and costs.

It also streamlines the process for assisting citizens with administrative procedures, supports administrative restructuring, helps prevent crime and enhances transparency in public service delivery.

Digital literacy

To improve digital skills among the public, the department has also worked with the National Steering Committee on Digital Transformation to launch a new platform titled 'Digital literacy for all', available on VNeID.

Initial results from the platform consist of over 45,000 learning sessions, including 8,740 by officers from the Hà Nội Police Department; 16,707 sessions attended as formal classes, with 28,534 sessions completed independently; and development of essential learning modules on digital transformation, driving theory, cybersecurity and digital competency frameworks.

According to the department, the platform has cut training costs by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional methods.

Citizens and officials alike can access training anytime, anywhere via the VNeID app.

It also enables digital certification, improved fraud prevention and more effective training management.

At the launch, the department and its partners outlined future development goals, including expanding the virtual assistant with customised content tailored to local needs, adding features like appointment reminders, proactive service recommendations and multi-channel integration, introducing new digital learning materials and enhancing online training programmes and enhancing tools on VNeID for reporting crime and submitting citizen feedback to improve public oversight.

As part of the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which promotes scientific and technological innovation and digital transformation, the department has now deployed 43 digital services on VNeID.

The app is quickly becoming a comprehensive 'digital key' for citizens and businesses alike.— VNS