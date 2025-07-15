Việt Nam tightens oversight of drug ingredients amid health risks

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health is stepping up efforts to tighten control over the trade and use of pharmaceutical ingredients, especially those requiring special oversight, following a string of violations linked to illegal health product manufacturing.

In a directive issued this week, the ministry called on local health departments nationwide to increase inspections of businesses trading in drug ingredients. The authorities are also asked to ensure that wholesalers report and use materials strictly according to the law.

The move comes in response to recent findings by regulatory bodies that uncovered the illegal production and sale of health-related products that could put public health at risk.

Drug manufacturers, importers and exporters are urged to ensure all pharmaceutical ingredients are used for their intended medical purposes and not diverted or misused. They are also required to file timely reports with health authorities whenever requested.

The ministry has also urged health facilities and pharmaceutical suppliers to stay ahead of potential drug shortages. Hospitals and clinics are called on to plan ahead, placing orders early and securing backup supplies where necessary.

In cases of looming shortages, they are authorised to find alternative treatment options or import medicines under legal procedures.

Pharmaceutical companies are expected to boost their production and supply capacity and deliver orders without delay. Hoarding or price manipulation will not be tolerated, the ministry warned, adding that any risk of supply disruption must be reported immediately.

These measures are part of Việt Nam’s broader effort to strengthen pharmaceutical oversight and ensure that essential medicines remain safe, legal and readily available to the public. — VNS