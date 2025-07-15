HCM City police arrest members of ring selling laughing gas for recreational use

HCM CITY — The HCM City police have busted a major gang illegally trading nitrous oxide, commonly known as "laughing gas", seizing hundreds of cylinders of the gas and arresting eight people.

They announced on July 14 that the Economic Police Division and other relevant agencies uncovered the ring headed by Nguyễn Trường Hoạt, 25.

Hoạt was organising the purchase, refilling and distribution of the chemical banned for human use on a massive scale, selling primarily to bars, clubs and individual recreational users seeking its euphoric and hallucinogenic effects.

Authorities raided The Black Lounge Bar at No 208 Cô Bắc Street in Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward and a gas storage facility at No 691/28 Trần Xuân Soạn Street in Tân Hưng Ward, both owned and operated by Hoạt.

At these locations, they discovered illegal sales and refilling activities involving hundreds of gas cylinders, rubber balloons, specialised refilling tools, and various paraphernalia for serving on-site customers and external buyers.

On bar receipts the gas was billed as “cocktails”, and the entire operation was professional and tightly coordinated from refilling, delivery and customer service to tracking revenues.

The network also sold N2O via social media platforms, operating with collaborators and a closed-loop delivery and payment system.

This year alone the gang is estimated to have earned profits of hundreds of billions of Vietnamese đồng.

N2O, when inhaled, stimulates the central nervous system, producing feelings of euphoria and hallucinations. But its abuse can result in suffocation, brain damage or even death.

Its recreational use is strictly prohibited under Vietnamese law.

On July 14 the Economic Police Division launched criminal proceedings, issuing arrest warrants and pre-trial detention orders for Hoạt; Hoàng Văn Chiến, 28; Trần Đức Nam, 26; Mai Thị Trinh, 35; Lưu Đình Đại, 25; Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, 24; Châu Mạnh Phát, 23; and Cao Trường An, 26.

All belong to the city and face charges of trading in prohibited goods under Article 190 of the 2015 Penal Code.

The police are expanding their probe to ensure no guilty person gets away. — VNS