OVs in Denmark affirm unwavering bond with homeland

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese community in Denmark recently gathered at the Vietnamese Embassy in Copenhagen for a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador Nguyễn Lê Thanh, affirming their enduring connection with the homeland.

Ambassador Thanh praised the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) as silent cultural ambassadors who have preserved and promoted Vietnamese heritage in Denmark while maintaining devotion to the homeland. She emphasised their substantial contributions to the Danish society, which have earned recognition and appreciation from both the Danish government and people.

The Vietnamese Embassy has been committed to supporting the community, fostering deeper connections between expatriates and the Fatherland while strengthening the robust friendship and cooperation between the two countries, she underscored.

The diplomat took the occasion to brief the OVs on the country’s development achievements over the recent past as well as the Party and State’s major policies, including the ongoing administrative restructuring aimed at building a streamlined and modern apparatus capable of seizing opportunities in a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

She emphasised Việt Nam’s four strategic resolutions centred on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, legal reform, international integration, and private sector growth, establishing a foundation for the country to realise its development vision by 2045.

Addressing a key concern for overseas Vietnamese, Ambassador Thanh reaffirmed that the Party and State are committed to creating favourable conditions for those wishing to regain Vietnamese citizenship. She underscored that the Vietnamese Party and State have attached much importance to the OV communities and made efforts to strengthen bonds as well as facilitate their participation in national building and development.

Additionally, she provided updates on positive developments in Việt Nam-Denmark relations, highlighting important milestones leading up to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

The OVs reiterated their commitment to preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity. — VNS