Việt Nam, US strengthen cooperation on dioxin pollution treatment

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in addressing the war aftermath, particularly in treating dioxin pollution.

At a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for USAID's Mission Director for Việt Nam Aler Grubbs, Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến expressed gratitude and high appreciation for USAID's efforts in Việt Nam, particularly in implementing dioxin treatment projects at Biên Hoà Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai and supporting Agent Orange/dioxin victims in heavily affected provinces.

He noted that USAID's advocacy helped restart cooperation projects during the US government's review of foreign aid activities.

Chiến emphasised that those in Việt Nam are among 17 per cent of USAID projects restarted, highlighting their significance in Việt Nam-US relations and defence cooperation. Both sides have committed to further promoting cooperation in this area.

He proposed that the US Embassy in Việt Nam and relevant US agencies collaborate with Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence to effectively implement agreed-upon cooperation documents. This includes prioritising resource mobilisation to accelerate dioxin treatment at Biên Hoà Airport and other hotspots, and supporting projects to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.

At the same time, both sides should promote the reimplementation of the Letter of Intent on cooperation in organising communication activities related to overcoming the consequences of bombs, mines, and chemical toxins left over from the war; and continue to effectively coordinate the implementation of the signed Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the search for Vietnamese soldiers who died or went missing during the war.

For her part, Aler Grubbs thanked Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence for closely coordinating with USAID in effectively carrying out these activities and highlighted that the projects will continue without interruption after the transition of USAID Việt Nam to the US Embassy in Việt Nam.

On this occasion, Chiến awarded the certificate of merit from the Ministry of National Defence to Aler Grubbs and other individuals of USAID for their positive contributions to fixing the consequences of chemical toxins and dioxin in Việt Nam from 2021 to 2025. — VNS