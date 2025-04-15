Chinese scholars highlight significance of Vietnamese Party chief’s article on bilateral ties

BEIJING — Chinese scholars have underscored the content and significance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm's article "Joining hands to open a new era of development of Việt Nam – China friendship" published on the People’s Daily of China.

The article was published on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping’s state visit to Việt Nam from April 14 to 15. This was also the Vietnamese Party chief’s first article published on the newspaper.

Prof. Pan Jine, senior researcher at the Academy of Marxism of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporter in Beijing that the article carries multiple layers of significance, stating this was the first time both Việt Nam and China simultaneously published articles by their top leaders when visiting each other’s country.

She said this also represents a new form of media cooperation between the two countries, demonstrating that press exchanges have become an integral component of bilateral visits by Party and State leaders.

In general, from Lâm’s article on the People's Daily of China and Xi's article on Việt Nam's Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, it is clear that leaders of both countries are pleased with the current development of the bilateral relations and are full of expectations for the future. Both leaders hope to strengthen mutual strategic trust and guide the bilateral relations to achieve greater progress in orienting the development of their countries, while making greater contributions to building a Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

According to Pan, Lâm’s explanation of Việt Nam's new development era enables Chinese theorists, people, and readers to better understand Việt Nam's strategic development thinking, opening up opportunities for greater cooperation between the two countries in the future. She expressed her hope that both sides will publish more such important articles and exchange them through media channels to enhance mutual understanding, further strengthen the foundation of public opinion, and make positive contributions to promoting the development of the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Cheng Hanping, Director of the Vietnam Research Centre at the Zhejiang University of Technology, stated that in his article, Lâm reviewed the 75-year history of the bilateral relations with deep sentiments, emphasising that peace, friendship, and development cooperation have been the main current in the Việt Nam – China relations.

The Vietnamese leader also charted the course for a new era of development in the bilateral ties, expressing the common aspiration of the people of both sides to unceasingly elevate the relationship to a new height and obtain more important and comprehensive achievements across all cooperation areas. The two countries are working together to build a Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He went on to say that Lâm also proposed four suggestions for the future development of the bilateral relations, describing the ideas as appropriate for the current situation. Amidst the complex and changing era, Việt Nam and China must jointly contribute to safeguarding regional and global peace, supporting multilateralism and globalisation, acting for the happiness of their people through mutually beneficial cooperation, and steadily advancing the bilateral relations into a new era of development. — VNS