Việt Nam - China’s Guangxi partnership enters golden era: Chinese official

BEIJING — With two-way trade reaching nearly CNY300 billion (US$41.2 billion) last year and new infrastructure projects underway, the economic-trade cooperation between Việt Nam and China’s Guangxi province is entering a golden era, according to a Chinese official.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Chairman of the Regional People's Congress Standing Committee, noted that the Việt Nam – China relations have developed robustly over the recent past, with strengthened political trust between the two sides. He highlighted the exchange of congratulatory messages earlier this year between General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường, commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and officially launching the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange.

Beyond high-level leadership trust, Chen emphasised that cooperation between localities of both countries has been flourishing. During his recent visit to Việt Nam, he participated in the 10th spring meeting with Party Secretaries from four Vietnamese border provinces of Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, and Hà Giang. At this event, both sides signed numerous cooperation projects, demonstrating the deep interconnection from central to local levels between the two nations.

Việt Nam has been Guangxi's largest trading partner for the past 26 years, he said, laying stress on untapped cooperation potential, particularly in the agricultural sector. Taking durian as an example, a fruit highly favoured in China but unable to be grown in Guangxi despite the region being known as China's fruit homeland, he explained that large quantities of Vietnamese durian are imported through border gates like Dongxing and Pingxiang, contributing to China's total import value of over $6 billion for this item last year.

Việt Nam and Guangxi have also effectively implemented infrastructure connectivity, with Guangxi currently operating nine highways and two railways linking with the Vietnamese border. Besides, they have nine land border gates, with the Dongxing crossing handling customs clearance for over 8.5 million people in 2024.

Besides, construction on the Hữu Nghị(Việt Nam) - Pingxiang (China), the first smart border gate between the two countries, is being accelerated, aimed at improving customs clearance efficiency and promoting bilateral trade.

Chan said that people-to-people exchange is a highlight in the bilateral relations, elaborating there is substantial tourist flow between the two countries, and an increasing number of Vietnamese students are choosing Guangxi for their studies. It can be said that current bilateral cooperation is diverse, multidimensional, and in a period of friendly exchange.

Regarding Việt Nam's economic development, Chen expressed his delight at the achievements that the country has carved out. He suggested that the two economies could support each other across industry chains, supply chains, technology chains, and investment chains, highlighting the need for both sides to review current chains to intensify cooperation.

According to Chen, China is promoting industrial structure transformation, and Việt Nam is taking similar steps, creating opportunities for increased cooperation in this field.

On activities to enhance understanding and friendship between the peoples of both countries, particularly border residents, Chen said exchanges should extend beyond the provincial level to cities, districts, and mass organisations like trade unions, women's associations, and youth unions.

On cultural and tourism cooperation, he noted that the Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) – Detian (China) waterfall has over 730 tour groups from both countries, exceeding initial expectations despite limited promotion, since its opening in October last year.

He considered this cooperation zone as a model for promoting people-to-people exchanges and expressed his hope for enhanced cultural and tourism exchange activities. He also mentioned the inauguration of the Beihai-Ha Long sea route and the direct Nanning-Hải Phòng flight route, helping reduce travel time and expand tourism cooperation potential.

Building on existing foundations, Việt Nam and China boasts significant potential to expand their cooperation. Chen expressed his hope that both sides will bring into full play the agreed activities, particularly encouraging youth exchanges to lay the groundwork for developing friendship between the two nations in the future. — VNA/VNS