Việt Nam’s reunification: A global inspiration, 50 years on

BUENOS AIRES — The April 30, 1975 victory stands as one of the most extraordinary moments in the history of the Vietnamese people, said Professor Ezequiel Ramoneda, President of the Latin American Association for Asian and African Studies (ALADAA) in Argentina.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), ahead of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, Professor Ramoneda emphasised the enduring global significance of the victory, not only for Việt Nam but for the world at large. He described it as one of the great global milestones of the 20th century.

He said the 1975 victory marked a pivotal moment during the Cold War era, particularly in the context of the war in Việt Nam, which had far-reaching impacts on many countries.

With this triumph, Việt Nam emerged as a symbol and model for nations striving for independence and freedom across the globe. It inspired colonial and dependent countries to pursue sovereignty, reduce reliance on imperial powers and win over racial apartheid in Asia and Africa.

He credited the visionary leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) for guiding the country through a long journey, from the struggle for national independence to socio-economic development and international integration.

Fifty years after reunification, Việt Nam’s progress in politics, socio-economic development, foreign relations and international integration is nothing short of extraordinary, Ramoneda said. Under the leadership of the CPV, Việt Nam has maintained its independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, while steadfastly pursuing a socialist orientation and promoting the people’s right to mastery.

Việt Nam has sustained a high economic growth rate relative to the region and the world, with steady increases in labour productivity, per capita income and overall living standards. Poverty, once a widespread challenge, has plummeted from 58 per cent in 1993, to just 1.93 per cent in 2024. The nation also ranks among the top 15 developing countries in terms of attracting foreign direct investment.

Regarding international integration, Ramoneda said that Việt Nam has always demonstrated a pioneering role in establishing and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and mobilising external resources for the country's development. In recent years, Việt Nam has elevated its relations with key partners and major countries, successfully taking on many international responsibilities, and proposing numerous initiatives and solutions at important multilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Reflecting on the past, the professor recalled the anti-war movements in many countries around the world in the 1960s and 70s in support of Việt Nam’s just struggle, especially across South America.

In Argentina, people donated medicine and raised tens of thousands of dollars to send to Việt Nam, Ramoneda recounted, adding the Argentina-Việt Nam Solidarity Association, founded in 1968, played a key role until 1976.

The spirit of solidarity and friendship between the people of Argentina and Việt Nam has been, and will continue to be cherished and nurtured, Professor Ramoneda affirmed. — VNS