Việt Nam remains a loyal friend of Sweden: PM

STOCKHOLM – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday affirmed that Việt Nam will remain a loyal friend of Sweden and expressed his confidence that the two nations will continue moving forward together.

During a policy address at the Stockholm School of Economics as part of his ongoing visit to Sweden, PM Chính said Việt Nam and Sweden now have a historic opportunity to rise and assert themselves as leading regional economies.

The leader called for both nations to elevate their long-standing friendship and sustainable cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in Southeast Asia and Northern Europe, and more broadly, in the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

PM Chính expressed his deep appreciation for Sweden’s enduring solidarity with Việt Nam. He recalled the gift of the documentary Victory Việt Nam, which includes footage of Swedish citizens taking to the streets to celebrate Việt Nam’s April 30 victory as their own.

The PM underlined that his visit coincides with several historic milestones for Việt Nam: the 80th anniversary of the country’s founding, the 50th anniversary of national reunification, and the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam–EU diplomatic relations.

Throughout that arduous yet resilient journey, he affirmed, the Government and people of Sweden have remained faithful and heartfelt companions of Việt Nam.

He described Sweden as a vivid symbol of compassion and sincere friendship in the memories of many Vietnamese people. Major development projects such as the Việt Nam National Children's Hospital (Việt Nam-Sweden Children's Hospital), the Việt Nam–Sweden Hospital and the Bai Bang Paper Mill have become enduring icons of this relationship.

Looking ahead, PM Chính emphasised that in the era of connectivity and deep global integration, shaped by digitalisation, smart technologies, and innovation, the future is being profoundly influenced by the explosive growth of science and technology, especially digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI); the intensifying impact of both traditional and non-traditional security challenges; and a growing trend of fragmentation and polarisation due to global geopolitical and geo-economic competition.

He stressed that at the same time, the world is also being led by pioneering transformations in the digital economy, green economy and circular economy; the Fourth Industrial Revolution, innovation and start-ups; and the cultivation of high-quality human resources and AI.

He argued that these global challenges and opportunities require approaches that are inclusive, people-centred, and comprehensive. As such, countries must adopt holistic and globally coordinated solutions, while striving to enhance self-reliance, resilience, and resource sharing to respond flexibly and effectively to emerging global issues.

The PM called for breakthrough cooperation between Việt Nam and Sweden, stressing the importance of advancing political and diplomatic relations and promoting shared values, political trust, and close friendship. He suggested that both sides should work to define major orientations that will create new momentum for their bilateral relationship, particularly in science, technology, innovation, and sustainable development.

In a world that is increasingly volatile and uncertain, he said, Việt Nam and Sweden must continue to uphold multilateralism, respect for the United Nations Charter and international law, and actively promote dialogue, reconciliation, and peaceful solutions to disputes.

Việt Nam stands ready to work with Sweden in promoting peace, cooperation, and development across Southeast Asia and Northern Europe, thereby contributing to a more substantive and effective ASEAN–EU Strategic Partnership, he noted.

PM Chính also stressed the need for a breakthrough in economic, trade, investment, and development cooperation to reflect the scale and potential of both economies. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to effectively implementing the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and called for the early entry into force of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). The two countries, he said, should also develop signature projects and scale up successful models of Swedish businesses operating in Việt Nam.

The PM also noted his hope for stronger ties in science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition, viewing these as key drivers of bilateral cooperation. He called for the prompt implementation of the Strategic Partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation, which will be formally established during this visit.

He highlighted the importance of promoting people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, arts, tourism, and local partnerships. Both sides should work to create favourable conditions for citizens to live, work, and study in each other’s countries, including through the introduction of special visa policies for priority groups and high-skilled professionals.

PM Chính thanked the Government and people of Sweden for supporting the 22,000-strong Vietnamese community in the country, helping them integrate and contribute positively to their host society.

Dr. Sophie Roy, Senior Executive Vice President of the Stockholm School of Economics, reaffirmed the long-standing and positive ties between Sweden and Việt Nam. She emphasised the central role of education and research in fostering sustainable development, innovation, and mutual understanding. Dr. Roy shared that the school currently hosts several Vietnamese students and expressed her hope that the number will continue to grow as academic cooperation deepens in the future. — VNS