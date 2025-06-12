Two TikTokers arrested for misleading claims about former police chief

HCM CITY — Two TikTokers have been arrested in HCM City for allegedly spreading misleading claims about the recently retired police chief.

Trần Như Phước, 38, from Khánh Hòa Province, and Ngô Sơn Hà, 51, from Lâm Đồng Province, were arrested by HCM City police on Wednesday for “misusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of the state and its citizens,” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.

Lieutenant General Lê Hồng Nam, who officially stepped down on June 1, is currently in the process of receiving his retirement benefits.

However, shortly after his retirement, these two TikTokers began posting videos that distorted facts and featured images of prominent leaders, using sensational titles to capture attention, according to police.

Their content included misleading information about personnel changes, restructuring within Government bodies, and even fabricated narratives about high-profile cases.

These videos quickly gained popularity, attracting thousands of views and interactions, causing public anxiety and damaging the reputation of both the former police chief and the police force as a whole.

In response, police launched an investigation and collaborated with provincial officials, resulting in the arrest of the two men who have admitted to their roles in spreading false information on social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a related issue, the owner of the YouTube channel “Người Đưa Tin" (translated as The Herald/Messenger), which has tw million followers, along with two associates, has recently been arrested for spreading misinformation about political leaders.

They are facing charges related to over 6,700 videos that misrepresented political actions, generating illicit earnings of over VNĐ10 billion (US$385,000).

The police are urging citizens to follow the law, including online activities.

“Online attacks, insults, or misinformation about individuals or organisations are illegal and will be prosecuted,” said a police report.

Recent arrests have sparked concerns over freedom of expression and the responsibilities of content creators in representing public figures.

Despite improvements in freedom of speech, the country remains sensitive about political information. — VNS