Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Chile beef up traditional friendship, comprehensive partnership

June 11, 2025 - 22:21
To tap into cooperation potential, the two sides agreed to effectively implement the outcomes of high-level visits and make the most of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements to which both countries are signatories, including the CPTPP.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (left) and Ambassador Heraldo Munoz, Special Envoy of the Chilean President for Ocean Affairs, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile at their meeting on June 11. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

PARIS — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn met with Ambassador Heraldo Munoz, Special Envoy of the Chilean President for Ocean Affairs, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, on Wednesday on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France.

Sơn and Munoz affirmed their appreciation for and desire to further strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Chile, showing their delight at the good development in bilateral relations in recent years.

The Vietnamese official stressed that the Government and people of Việt Nam always remember with deep gratitude the wholehearted support of the Government and people of Chile, especially late Chilean President Salvador Allende, for Việt Nam's struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as throughout nearly four decades of Đổi mới (renewal).

For his part, Munoz said Việt Nam has always held a place in the hearts of generations of Chilean leaders and people, affirming that his country is committed to further strengthening its relations with Việt Nam.

To tap into cooperation potential, the two sides agreed to effectively implement the outcomes of high-level visits and make the most of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements to which both countries are signatories, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). They will also continue promoting cooperation in areas of mutual strength and interest, such as trade, sustainable development, and maritime economy.

The two sides also discussed measures to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations.

A day earlier, Sơn met with Armel Simondin, CEO of Perenco Group – a UK-French joint venture engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities with international partners, including Việt Nam.

Simondin highlighted energy and oil and gas cooperation as an emerging pillar in the Việt Nam–France relations, and thanked the Vietnamese Government for creating favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including Perenco, to invest and pursue long-term development in Việt Nam.

Sơn acknowledged efforts and contributions made by Perenco and its partners in oil and gas exploration and exploitation in Việt Nam, affirming that the Vietnamese Government encourages partners, including Perenco, to continue sustainable resource extraction in Việt Nam. He emphasised the importance of strict compliance with Vietnamese laws and international commitments, thus promoting the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry while ensuring a balance of interests between the State and contractors.

The two sides also discussed Perenco’s proposals to expand investment and step up cooperation in the energy and oil and gas sectors.

Sơn called on the firm to work closely with Vietnamese enterprises to implement project components in line with its commitments to the Vietnamese Government on the basis of compliance with Vietnamese and international laws to ensure the progress of investment projects in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS

