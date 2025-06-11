Lithuanian President begins official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his spouse Diana Nausediene, along with a high-ranking delegation of Lithuania, arrived in Hà Nội on Wednesday night, beginning an official visit to Việt Nam from June 11-12 at the invitation of State President Lương Cường.

Welcoming the delegation at Nội Bài International Airport were Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngô Lê Văn, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland and Lithuania Hà Hoàng Hải.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the visit, Lithuanian Ambassador to Singapore and Việt Nam Darius Gaidys noted that this is the first-ever visit to Việt Nam by a Lithuanian head of state. The visit is focused on strengthening political cooperation and significantly promoting economic and trade relations.

A highlight of the visit is the Lithuania–Việt Nam Business Forum, where President Nausėda will deliver an opening address and convey important messages. — VNA/VNS