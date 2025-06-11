PM pays floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh in France's Montreuil

MONTREUIL — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse laid flowers in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his statue in the Hồ Chí Minh Space, Montreau Park in Montreuil City, France on Wednesday morning (local time), during his trip to the European nation for the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) and related bilateral activities.

The Hồ Chí Minh Space is located inside the Living History Museum (Musée de l’Histoire Vivante) in Montreuil, about 15km east of Paris. The statue of President Hồ Chí Minh stands prominently within the museum grounds, alongside an exhibition room displaying photos and memorabilia related to the late Vietnamese leader’s revolutionary activities in France.

Deputy Mayor of Montreuil Philippe Lamarche noted that Việt Nam–France relations trace back to President Hồ Chí Minh’s participation in the Congress of Tours in December 1920, which marked the founding of the French Communist Party (FCP), and was also a symbolic historical milestone reflecting the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

Expressing deep respect for President Hồ Chí Minh's significant contributions to France, Lamarche emphasised that the late Vietnamese leader is a global symbol of the struggle for independence and justice, and a powerful embodiment of peace, an essential value in the world today, which is facing a crisis of principles.

According to Lamarche, the France–Việt Nam friendship continues to thrive through various initiatives and cooperative activities, including the joint statement adopted during the French President’s state visit to Việt Nam recently, and the earlier visit to France by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV). The two nations reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening their trusted relations and comprehensive strategic partnership, grounded in a shared dedication to upholding the principles of the UN Charter.

He affirmed that the FCP and Montreuil city will continue to actively contribute to strengthening the friendship with their Vietnamese partners.

PM Chính expressed his deep emotion upon setting foot in the Hồ Chí Minh Space. He thanked the government and people of France, and especially Montreuil, for their sincere and special affection for Việt Nam, and President Hồ Chí Minh in particular.

The Việt Nam–France relations are now at their best, Chính reaffirmed, noting that his ongoing trip serves as a further step in concretising the outcomes of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to France in 2024 and French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Việt Nam in May this year.

Recalling key events and milestones in President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary career, particularly his time in France and his role in the founding of the French Communist Party, Chinh stated that the ideologies of President Hồ Chí Minh, the CPV, and the FCP share common values of independence, freedom, democracy, equality, and compassion, bringing a prosperous and happy life to the people.

These are also the shared values of the two nations, which will endure and grow stronger, allowing the bilateral relations to continue to blossom and bear fruits, he stated.

PM Chính showed his hope that the people and authority of Montreuil will continue to preserve, maintain, and further enhance the Hồ Chí Minh Space, making it ever more dignified and beautiful.

On this occasion, the PM presented the award on creating and promoting literature, arts and press works on studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality, and style to the Director of the Living History Museum. — VNA/VNS