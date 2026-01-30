A student and journey of keeping historial memory

AN GIANG — As modern life rushes on and many young people chase new trends, some quietly look back, cherishing historical artefacts and preserving the stories of another time.

The journey of collecting and sharing historical values by Mai Phú Hào, a 12th grader at An Biên High School in An Biên Commune of southern An Giang Province, reflects an admirable spirit of historical preservation among today’s youth.

From curiosity to a historical memorabilia fortune

Since 2017, when he was a fourth grader, history lessons at school and stories told by relatives sparked Hào’s curiosity about the objects soldiers used during wars.

That curiosity gradually turned into inquiry and then into a collecting habit that has continued to this day.

According to the student, what captivated him about the rusty objects was not their material value but the genuine sense of time and human lives embedded in each artefact.

“Every scratch, every patch of rust is a trace of a life that once existed. When I look at them, I feel like touching the memories of the past,” Hào told suckheodoisong.vn.

After nine years, Hào’s collection numbers about 700 objects.

Arranging and restoring the 700 objects in a small room is no easy task, Hào said.

He sorts the artefacts by material, storing them in dry locations suitable for each type. Fragile items are gently cleaned and then carefully wrapped.

For him, collecting is not just about ownership but, more importantly, about understanding the artefacts correctly.

Hào always carefully weighs the balance between restoration for long-term preservation and maintaining the original condition to avoid losing the traces of time.

“Every scratch, every faded patch of colour is part of the historical story,” Hào said.

Not only does he keep the artefacts at home, he also takes part in themed exhibitions, directly introducing them to students and the public.

On many occasions, he dons old military uniforms, acting as a “living artefact” to help viewers visualise each historical period more clearly and make history more accessible, especially to young people.

Keeping passion

Like other 12th graders, Hào is entering the most stressful period of his student life, facing the high school graduation exam and decisions about his future.

Collecting memorabilia under such circumstances is not always easy, particularly when both cost and time pose significant challenges.

Yet he has found ways to sustain his passion. He chooses methods suited to his circumstances, such as saving pocket money, searching for artefacts through acquaintances and exchanging with like-minded people rather than buying and selling at any cost.

He also spends time teaching himself how to distinguish genuine items from fakes and learning about their historical value through books, documents and guidance from experienced people.

Amid the demands of study and social activities, there were times when he felt “out of sync” with his friends because he chose to cling to memories of the past.

However, this experience made Hào more determined to find ways to tell the stories of these mementos in relatable and vivid language so that his peers could feel and empathise with them.

A bridge between young people and the past

Rather than viewing the collection as an end in itself, Hào has a long-term goal of continuing to study and research so he can become a historical storyteller through artefacts, helping bring history closer to the community, especially young people.

“For me, each piece of memorabilia is not only an old object but a witness to those who lived, fought and died for life today,” Hào said.

“Preserving and spreading these values is a way for the younger generation to express gratitude and responsibility towards national history,” he said.

In a fast-paced society where many young people see history as distant, Hào hopes stories told through artefacts can make the past feel more relatable and authentic.

“Only when we understand and appreciate the past can we know where we stand and where we need to go,” he said.

Hào’s journey may still be long, but his quiet work today – a young person keeping the historical flame alive through genuine passion – is spreading positive values and helping nurture awareness of preserving traditions within the community. — VNS