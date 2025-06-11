Việt Nam, Denmark boost cooperation in public administration modernisation

HÀ NỘI — Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), received Danish Ambassador to Việt Nam Nicolai Prytz in Hà Nội on Wednesday, during which the two sides discussed cooperation orientations in modernising public administration.

Thắng, who is also Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Theoretical Council, highly valued the long-standing cooperation between Việt Nam and Denmark in general, and between the HCMA and its Danish partners in particular, showing the desire to further expand cooperation between the two sides in important areas.

Lauding Denmark's modern public administration system, extensive experience in local governance, and strong digital transformation, Thắng called on the country to share its expertise in local-level management, improving public administration, and developing e-government.

Thắng suggested the diplomat help connect Danish partners with the Academy in organising thematic seminars to share and analyse lessons, recommendations on governance serving green transition, and ways to mobilise and unlock resources from the private sector to support national development.

Prytz highlighted the traditional friendship with practical cooperation between the two nations, noting that for years, Việt Nam has been the largest recipient of Denmark’s official development assistance (ODA).

According to the ambassador, as a long-standing and reliable partner of Việt Nam, Denmark has consistently accompanied Việt Nam on its path of development. Even as the average income of Vietnamese citizens has increased, Denmark has continued its support by shifting from traditional ODA to facilitating cooperation between the governments and agencies of the two countries.

Sharing his support for Thắng's cooperation proposals, Prytz affirmed that Denmark has extensive experience in public sector reform and stays ready to share its practical experiences and lessons with Việt Nam – including both successes and challenges encountered along the way.

Regarding cooperation in digital transformation and e-government development, the Danish diplomat stressed that the process has brought about impressive results in terms of efficiency, cost savings, increased productivity, improved user experience, and enhanced anti-corruption efforts. He affirmed Denmark's willingness to share both its successes and setbacks in its digitalisation journey with Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to jointly organise training courses and research delegations. Thắng also conveyed invitations to Danish experts to visit the, and invite Danish experts to the HCMA for exchanges and lectures, particularly for advanced training programmes for senior officials in project management, public administration and governance, as well as specialised courses on energy, e-government, and green transition.

They also agreed to organise meaningful activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Denmark in 2026. — VNS