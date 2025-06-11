Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM visits Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum in Paris

June 11, 2025 - 23:33
PM Phạm Minh Chính highlighted the role of culture as a colourful and resonant thread that nurtures the friendship between the peoples of Việt Nam and France.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and spouse visited the Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum in Paris, France, on June 11. — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited the Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum, one of Paris’s most renowned and modern cultural institutions, as part of trip to France on Wednesday (local time).

Spending considerable time viewing artefacts from Việt Nam as well as exhibits reflecting historical ties between Việt Nam and France, the PM expressed his deep impression at the museum’s rich and diverse collections, which vividly showcase the distinctive characteristics of world civilisations.

He also appreciated the museum’s efforts to preserve a wealth of artefacts that illustrate Việt Nam's own rich cultural identity and the long-standing relationship between the two countries, a history marked by both challenges and breakthroughs.

Emphasising that culture is an internal strength, a source of inspiration, and a driving force for generations in building, safeguarding, and developing the nation in a rapid, green, and sustainable manner, the PM highlighted the role of culture as a colourful and resonant thread that nurtures the friendship between the peoples of Việt Nam and France.

The Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum is dedicated to showcasing indigenous art and cultures from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. With around 9,500 artefacts on display, Việt Nam is among the Southeast Asian nations most prominently represented in the museum’s exhibitions. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam France diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM pays floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh in France's Montreuil

Deputy Mayor of Montreuil Philippe Lamarche noted that Việt Nam–France relations trace back to President Hồ Chí Minh’s participation in the Congress of Tours in December 1920, which marked the founding of the French Communist Party (FCP), and was also a symbolic historical milestone reflecting the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam attaches great importance to ties with France: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said that his ongoing trip to France, taking place shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron’s Việt Nam visit in late May, demonstrated Việt Nam’s strong commitment to deepening the bilateral relationship in a deep, effective and practical manner.
Politics & Law

Parliament starts second phase of ninth session

The second phase, scheduled to last until June 30, will focus on finalising important issues, including a second reading and adoption of the constitutional amendments, reviewing the plan for merging provincial-level administrative units, conducting question-and-answer sessions, and voting on 34 laws and 21 resolutions

