Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese President hosts welcome ceremony for Lithuanian counterpart

June 12, 2025 - 09:42
President Lương Cường on Thursday hosted Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda for an official welcome ceremony, kicking off a two-day state visit to boost diplomatic and economic ties.
President Lương Cường (right) and his spouse welcome Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his spouse at the Presidential Palace on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Lương Cường on Thursday hosted an official welcome ceremony for Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his spouse in Hà Nội, marking the beginning of a two-day official visit to Việt Nam from June 11 to 12.

This is the first high-level visit by a Lithuanian head of state to Việt Nam in many years and is seen as a significant diplomatic event.

The visit demonstrates the importance both countries place on their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, and is expected to open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

After the national anthems were played, the two leaders reviewed the Guard of Honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army and introduced their respective high-level delegations.

State President Lương Cường and Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda review the guard of honour. — VNA/VNS Photo

Việt Nam and Lithuania established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992. Over the past three decades, the two countries have strengthened their political trust and cooperative ties, supported by complementary economic strengths despite differences in scale and geography.

Việt Nam views Lithuania as a sincere partner in Central and Eastern Europe, while Lithuania acknowledges Việt Nam’s growing role in Southeast Asia and within ASEAN. The two countries share similar views on sustainable development, digital transformation, and addressing global challenges such as climate change and energy security.

They also cooperate closely at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, ASEM, and ASEAN–EU frameworks. Lithuania has been supportive of key agreements between Việt Nam and the EU, including the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which it was among the first to ratify.

Bilateral trade reached US$192.7 million in 2023, rising to $206.97 million in 2024, and $94.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

State President Lương Cường and Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda. — VNA/VNS Photo

Officials noted Việt Nam's role as a fast-growing market of over 100 million people and gateway to ASEAN, while highlighting Lithuania’s strengths in logistics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and clean energy. Both sides are aiming to leverage existing trade agreements to improve market access and link EU–ASEAN supply chains.

Areas of potential cooperation include digital governance, education, science and technology, high-tech agriculture, healthcare, environmental protection, tourism, and skilled labour exchange. Lithuania is among Europe’s leaders in e-government and digital entrepreneurship, while Việt Nam is pursuing a national digital transformation strategy through 2030.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two presidents led their respective delegations in official talks to assess past cooperation and explore future directions. They are also scheduled to witness the signing of cooperation agreements between ministries and agencies of both countries. — VNS

State President Lương Cường, Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda, their spouses and children of Hà Nội pose for a group photo. — VNA/VNS Photo

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM pays floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh in France's Montreuil

Deputy Mayor of Montreuil Philippe Lamarche noted that Việt Nam–France relations trace back to President Hồ Chí Minh’s participation in the Congress of Tours in December 1920, which marked the founding of the French Communist Party (FCP), and was also a symbolic historical milestone reflecting the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam attaches great importance to ties with France: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said that his ongoing trip to France, taking place shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron’s Việt Nam visit in late May, demonstrated Việt Nam’s strong commitment to deepening the bilateral relationship in a deep, effective and practical manner.
Politics & Law

Parliament starts second phase of ninth session

The second phase, scheduled to last until June 30, will focus on finalising important issues, including a second reading and adoption of the constitutional amendments, reviewing the plan for merging provincial-level administrative units, conducting question-and-answer sessions, and voting on 34 laws and 21 resolutions

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom