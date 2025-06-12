UN official hails Việt Nam’s support for UN peacekeeping operations

HÀ NỘI — UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has appreciated Việt Nam’s sustained support for UN peacekeeping operations and its commitment to strengthening the role of women, particularly female police officers, in such missions.

Addressing a workshop in Hà Nội on Thursday on enhancing the participation of female police officers in UN peacekeeping operations, Lacroix expressed a hope for continued partnership with Việt Nam in this field.

He pointed out several ways to enhance women’s participation in peacekeeping, such as expanding training opportunities, increasing nominations of female candidates, including for leadership roles, and fostering a more inclusive working environment.

The event, held by the Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with UN Women, affirmed the ministry’s strong commitment to promoting gender equality and elevating the role of female officers from the People’s Public Security force in global peacekeeping efforts.

Sen. Lieu. Gen. Lê Quốc Hùng, Deputy Minister of Public Security, said the workshop is a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to share their vision and affirm their commitment to increasing the participation of Vietnamese female police officers in UN peacekeeping operations. He described the topic as not only deeply humanitarian but also strategically important in advancing international cooperation on peace and security.

Hùng said that the Government and Ministry of Public Security have made significant commitments to UN peacekeeping efforts. Notably, the ministry’s current female participation rate in peacekeeping missions stands at 33.3 per cent, exceeding the UN target of 20 per cent.

Angela Pratt, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam, stressed that boosting women’s representation in peacekeeping is not only a matter of gender equity but also critical to improving operational effectiveness.

Việt Nam is currently exceeding the global benchmark for the participation of female police officers in peacekeeping missions, she said, urging the country to maintain this momentum, especially by promoting women to leadership and other key positions within missions.

Discussions at the workshop focused on the current situation and challenges facing female officers in peacekeeping roles, the UN’s policies and gender equality requirements, and international best practices in deploying female police personnel to peacekeeping operations.

Participants also mentioned existing policy gaps and proposed concrete measures to enhance the role, representation, and quality of female officers, including those from Việt Nam’s People’s Public Security force, in UN peacekeeping missions.

Representatives from UN Women and the UN in Việt Nam reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the country’s peacekeeping journey through technical assistance, capacity-building, and facilitating access to financial resources such as the Elsie Initiative Fund.

The event further highlighted Việt Nam’s commitment to implementing its first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (2024–2030) and to contributing significantly to the global agenda under the UN's Pact for the Future.

The workshop concluded with a strong collective call to promote gender-sensitive leadership and harmonised policy frameworks to advance gender equality in peace and security. — VNS