Home Politics & Law

President extends condolences to Austria over deadly shooting

June 13, 2025 - 21:28
The shooting left 10 people, including the suspected gunman, dead at a school in Graz city, southeastern Austria.
Police at the scene of the shooting at a school in Graz City. — FoxNews/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường has sent a message of condolences to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen over a shooting on June 10 that claimed many lives and left many wounded.

The shooting left 10 people, including the suspected gunman, dead at a school in Graz city, southeastern Austria. At least 28 others were hospitalised in critical condition, according to the Austria Press Agency (APA). — VNS

