Việt Nam – living testament to reform, innovation, national spirit: Former Israeli PM

TEL AVIV — Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has described Việt Nam as a prime example of how reform, courage, and determination could transform its harsh circumstances into a remarkable development success story.

In an online interview with Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Tel Aviv on the occasion of Việt Nam's 80th National Day (September 2), Barak reflected on his impressions on the country’s trajectory since the launch of Đổi mới (renewal) in 1986, calling it “a typical success story of development.”

Barak said that Việt Nam possesses a unique energy, focus, unity, and aspiration for development that become apparent during his visit in 2022, stressing Đổi mới was not only a policy shift but also a strategic transformation that required breaking away from dogma while safeguarding political legacy, making Việt Nam's flexible and rapid changes admirable.

Reflecting on the four-decade journey, Barak said Việt Nam has demonstrated to the world that with the right strategy, commitment to embracing changes, and courageous spirit, even the most challenging background could lead to extraordinary success. He praised the country’s achievements in lifting millions of people out of poverty and setting sights on high-income nation status in the next two decades.

Việt Nam is on the right track, he said, expressing his confidence that the country will attain comprehensive development by its centennial in 2045.

Barak reserved particular admiration for Vietnamese leaders in the past and at present. He described President Hồ Chí Minh as a great figure, whose writings and thoughts revealed extraordinary depth in strategy, diplomacy, and geopolitics. He also praised General Võ Nguyên Giáp for his creativity and military talent. However, he said that even exceptional leaders require a people willing to sacrifice and pursue shared ideals. True leadership means channeling national spirit but without collective determination and resilience, strategies remain meaningless.

Regarding the Việt Nam–Israel relations, he said Việt Nam have transformed dramatically since it opened door, revealing its strength and resilience to the world. The Israeli people have admired Vietnam for the struggle for national independence as well as ability to transform the spirit into exceptional development progress.

Entrepreneurs in Israel, he noted, have seen enormous potential in Việt Nam, especially in innovation, despite cultural and business differences. He expressed his belief that the country’s reform-driven mindset will allow it to establish a clear foothold in the global innovation map. — VNA/VNS