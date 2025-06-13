Hòa Hảo Buddhism marks 86th founding anniversary

AN GIANG – The Central Executive Board of the Hòa Hảo Buddhist Sangha held a ceremony on June 13 at An Hòa Tựu Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang to commemorate the 86th anniversary of the sect’s founding (1939–2025).

Hòa Hảo Buddhism was founded by Huùnh Phú Sổ on the 18th day of the fifth lunar month in 1939, which falls on June 13 this year.

Speaking at the celebration, Nguyễn Tấn Đạt, head of the Central Executive Board, noted that as the country embraces a new era, the sangha and its followers, guided by the principle “For the Dharma, for the Nation,” continue to stand alongside the nation. He underscored their commitment to supporting the Party’s and State’s policies, actively participating in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns, and working to improve the living standards of both Hòa Hảo adherents and society at large.

Vice Chairwoman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Trần Thị Minh Nga praised the sangha for preserving the religion’s core teachings over the past 86 years, as well as for promoting ethical values, patriotism, solidarity, and a strong bond with the nation. She highlighted the community’s positive contributions to national construction and development.

The official expressed confidence that, with collective wisdom and a spirit of reform, reflected in the region’s revised charter for the 2024 – 2029 term, as well as with the unity of Hòa Hảo dignitaries and followers, the sangha will continue to uphold its traditions of compassion and community service, and make even greater contributions to the nation's progress.

Currently, Hòa Hảo Buddhism operates 406 grassroots executive boards across 17 provinces and cities nationwide. In 2024 alone, Hòa Hảo followers contributed over VNĐ512 billion (US$19.63 million) to social and charitable activities. VNA/VNS