11th National External Information Service Awards Information launched

June 12, 2025 - 23:12
Chairman of the committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa and heads of major news agencies in Việt Nam launched the 11th edition of the National External Information Service Awards at a ceremony on June 12. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 11th edition of the National External Information Service Awards was officially launched on Thursday by the Steering Committee for External Relations Information, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and the Vietnam Television.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Phạm Tất Thắng, deputy head of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, affirmed that over the past ten editions, the award has established itself as a prestigious and distinctive platform that celebrates creativity and innovation without limits.

The judging council welcomes submissions from all corners of Việt Nam and from abroad, in various forms and languages, united by a shared affection for Việt Nam and its people.

The past decade of the award coincides with a period of dynamic change and development in Việt Nam. The country has increasingly attracted international attention and has frequently featured in major global media outlets and on digital platforms, especially in recent years, Thắng noted.

The award council hopes that the 11th edition will serve as a vital channel for conveying Việt Nam's development message to the international community, and represent a milestone in the implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion No.57 on continuing to improve the quality and efficiency of external information service in the new situation, he said. 

The council also aim to broaden the award’s appeal both domestically and internationally, especially encouraging greater participation from young people and influential public figures (Key Opinion Leaders-KOLs).

Đỗ Đức Hoàng, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television, stated that immediately following the launch, the broadcaster will direct its units to produce promotional trailers guiding public participation. These will be broadcast frequently across TV channels and digital platforms to expand the award’s outreach and reinforce the importance of external relations information in the current context.

The 11th National External Information Service Awards will honour works in eight categories: print newspapers/magazines in Vietnamese language; print newspapers/magazines in foreign languages; radio broadcasts; television broadcasts; books;  photographs; digital-multimedia products; and initiatives and products with external relations information value.

Submissions must be published, released, or announced through mass media, or activities and events organised domestically or internationally, during the period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. For works/products released before or after this period, two-thirds of their content must be published during the stipulated period to be qualified.

Entries can be uploaded via the official website: https://giaithuong.ttdn.vn, under the “Gui bai du thi” (Submit Entry) section.

The deadline for entries is August 5, 2025. — VNA/VNS

 

Politics & Law

NA leader hosts Lithuanian President in Hà Nội

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn noted that the two-way trade figures still fell short of the two countries’ full potential and encouraged businesses to leverage the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost investment and trade.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam remains a loyal friend of Sweden: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for breakthrough cooperation between Việt Nam and Sweden, stressing the importance of advancing political and diplomatic relations and promoting shared values, political trust, and close friendship.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam wants to develop relations with Lithuania: Party chief

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda discussed key directions and measures aimed at fostering the two countries’ traditional friendship via increasing high-level and all-level delegation exchanges and contacts, and expanding cooperation across such sectors as trade-investment, defence-security, science-technology, innovation, energy, agriculture, and labour.

