State leader hosts grand banquet for Lithuanian President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his spouse hosted a State banquet in Hà Nội on Thursday evening in honour of visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his spouse.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, President Cường, on behalf of the State and people of Việt Nam, extended a heartfelt welcome to President Nauseda, his spouse, and the high-ranking Lithuanian delegation.

He described the official visit by President Nauseda as a historic milestone that opens new avenues for cooperation and demonstrates the growing trust and closeness between the two countries.

The Vietnamese State leader noted with delight that despite historical upheavals, the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Lithuania has been preserved and nurtured over the years.

Political ties have become increasingly solid, marked by frequent exchanges and contacts at all levels, as well as close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and on global issues. Economic cooperation has seen positive growth, with two-way trade increasing significantly in recent years. Collaboration in other areas of mutual strength and interest is also gaining momentum, contributing to each country’s development goals, he said.

President Cường highly valued his productive talks held earlier with President Nauseda, during which both sides agreed on major orientations and concrete measures to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors in the future.

He expressed his confidence that grounded in their traditional friendship and mutual sentiments, and through the determination and joint efforts of both countries' leaders and people, Việt Nam and Lithuania will continue firmly advancing together on a path of sustainable partnership and development.

For his part, President Nauseda expressed his honour to receive such a warm and sincere welcome on his first visit to Việt Nam, which he described as carrying historic significance.

Underscoring the roles of both Lithuania and Việt Nam within the broader EU–ASEAN relationship, President Nauseda highlighted that the two nations are dynamic, fast-growing, and share many common traits, including a strong work ethic, resilience, and an aspiration for progress.

He said that this official visit presents an opportunity to explore and unlock the great potential for cooperation in a range of fields, particularly energy security, transport, and logistics.

The Lithuanian leader also expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to enhance their collaboration on the international stage, jointly contributing to peace and stability in the region and beyond. — VNS