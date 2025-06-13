Appeal trial opens for second phase of “repatriation flight” case

HÀ NỘI - The High-level People's Court in Hà Nội held an appeal hearing to review the appeals of 11 defendants involved in the second phase of the "repatriation flight" case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those appealing are Trần Tùng, former Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Thái Nguyên Province; Nguyen Văn Văn, former Deputy Director of Quảng Nam Province’s Department of Health; Lê Ngọc Tường, former Deputy Director of Quảng Nam province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism; along with several other defendants from companies and businesses linked to the case.

In their appeals, the defendants expressed their hope that the appellate court would consider the extent of their actions and the circumstances under which the offenses were committed, in order to grant them greater leniency and an opportunity to return to their families and society sooner.

In late December 2024, the Hà Nội People’s Court conducted the first-instance trial against the case. According to the indictment, Tùng accepted bribes on three occasions totalling over VNĐ4.4 billion (US$168,700). He also abused his position and power while on duty and violated regulations to advise and propose to the Thái Nguyên Provincial People’s Committee the implementation of seven repatriation flights, from which he illicitly gained over VNĐ3.2 billion.

Tường accepted bribes four times, totalling VNĐ400 million from Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hắng (a defendant in the first phase of the case). Meanwhile, Văn took bribes five times totaling VNĐ450 million, also from Hằng.

The trial court concluded that this was a particularly serious and complex corruption case, occurring during the COVID-19 outbreak, and was of great public concern. The defendants’ criminal acts posed a danger to society, undermined the proper functioning of State agencies, and distorted the humanitarian spirit of the Party's and State's policies on protecting Vietnamese citizens abroad, especially under the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic when many citizens were stranded overseas.

The scandal emerged in early 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic left thousands of Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad. The Vietnamese Government organised repatriation flights, commonly referred to as rescue flights, to bring citizens home.

However, as demand surged and logistical challenges grew, a working group led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the repatriation process with multiple ministries involved.

Several officials and businesses, taking advantage of their roles, allegedly colluded to approve flights in exchange for bribes.

Some were accused of instructing others to cover up these criminal activities, obstructing the investigation.

In July 2023, at the first-instance trial of the "repartiation flight" case, 54 defendants were convicted of bribery, bribery brokerage and fraud.

Four individuals, including former Consular Department Director Nguyễn Thị Hương Lan, received life sentences.

The appellate trial in December 2023 saw reductions in sentences for some defendants, but life sentences were upheld for others due to the severity of their actions. VNA/VNS