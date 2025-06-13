Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam extends condolences over deadly air accident in India

June 13, 2025 - 21:17
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over a serious air accident.
The scene of the deadly air accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on Thursday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over a serious air accident that occurred in Gujarat state on Thursday, causing numerous casualties.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his condolences to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. — VNS

