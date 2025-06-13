Việt Nam extends condolences over deadly air accident in India

Central Việt Nam hit hard as Storm Wutip claims lives and devastates crops
1.
|The scene of the deadly air accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on Thursday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over a serious air accident that occurred in Gujarat state on Thursday, causing numerous casualties.
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his condolences to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. — VNS