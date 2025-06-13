No Vietnamese carriers fly through Israeli, Iranian airspace

HÀ NỘI — As escalating tensions between Israel and Iran have affected the global aviation industry, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has rerouted its flights to steer clear of conflict zones, prioritising the safety of passengers and crew members, its representative told the Vietnam News Agency on Friday.

The airline’s flights to Europe are currently operating normally, the representative added.

Other Vietnamese carriers, including Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Vietravel Airlines, do not fly through the Israeli or Iranian airspace.

The disruptions follow Israeli airstrikes on targets in Iran, prompting a cascade of flight cancellations and diversions worldwide. Data from Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, revealed widespread reroutings as airlines moved to protect passengers and crew members. Major carriers adjusted routes to avoid the airspace over Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan.

The Iraqi state media reported that the country shuttered its airspace and suspended all airport operations early on June 13. Iraq’s eastern region, bordering Iran, is one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors for flights connecting Europe, the Gulf, and Asia.

Jordan, located between Israel and Iraq, also locked down its skies hours after Israel’s air assault began. — VNS