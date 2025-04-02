Grand celebration, parade marking 50th reunification anniversary set for April 30 in HCM City

HCM CITY — A national-level celebration and a military-civilian parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) will begin at 6:30 am on April 30 along Lê Duẩn Street and key city routes in HCM City.

According to a master plan freshly issued by the municipal People's Committee, the events will be broadcast live on national and local television channels.

The ceremony will feature a 30-minute art performance, flag-saluting, speeches by top leaders and representatives of war veterans and young people. It will be followed by the parade and a symbolic release of balloons and doves.

Other key activities during this occasion will include a tribute to fallen soldiers at the city's cemeteries and memorial sites, as well as ceremonies commemorating late Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Tôn Đức Thắng on April 29.

A series of cultural and sporting events are also planned, including the 37th HCM City Television Cycling Cup at midday on April 30 and a fireworks display in the evening.

Additionally, the city will host programmes honouring war veterans, revolutionaries, former youth volunteers and contributors to the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising, alongside literature and arts reviews, and inauguration ceremonies for major projects. There will also be televised programmes, outdoor performances, exhibitions, and live shows at key locations. — VNS