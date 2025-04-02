Belgian King, Queen visit Quảng Ninh Province

QUẢNG NINH — King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, along with representatives of leading Belgian businesses, visited Quảng Ninh Province on Wednesday, showing the northern province continues to be a destination chosen by many investors from Belgium as well as the European Union (EU).

King Philippe said he is impressed by Quảng Ninh’s socio-economic achievements, and recognised its great advantages and strong potential that provide cooperation opportunities for European nations, particularly Belgium.

He pledged to connect Belgian businesses and investors with local peers, while promoting cooperation with Việt Nam in general and Quảng Ninh in particular.

The King urged Quảng Ninh to create favourable conditions for Belgian businesses to explore cooperation and investment opportunities, particularly in logistics and port development.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Vũ Đại Thắng described the visit as a significant milestone in cooperation between Quảng Ninh and Belgian businesses and localities, opening opportunities for the two sides to strengthen their comprehensive collaboration in the coming time.

Thắng affirmed that the province wishes to foster extensive and practical cooperation, particularly in Belgium’s key sectors such as manufacturing and processing, pharmaceuticals and automotives, technology, industrial park infrastructure, seaports and logistics, renewable energy, digital transformation, innovation, green economy, high-tech agriculture, tourism, and education-training.

He noted that in 2024, Quảng Ninh attracted nearly US$2.9 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), ranking among the top five provinces and cities in Việt Nam for FDI inflows. This year, the province aims to maintain its position as one of the country’s top destinations for foreign investment.

On the same day, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attended the inauguration of the DEEP C Service Complex at the Bắc Tiền Phong Industrial Park in Quảng Yên township.

Belgian investors, in partnership with local stakeholders, are currently implementing three key projects in Quảng Ninh, including two major industrial infrastructure developments -- the Bắc Tiền Phong and Nam Tiền Phong Industrial Parks.

Covering nearly 1,700 hectares with a total investment exceeding $400 million, these parks are designed to follow eco-friendly and modern industrial models, aligning with both Vietnamese and EU standards.

To date, the two IPs have lured close to $3 billion in investment. Quảng Ninh is actively supporting land clearance, infrastructure development, and the attraction of secondary investment projects. — VNA/VNS