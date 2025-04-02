Vietnamese rescue teams pull out seven bodies from rubble in Myanmar's earthquake

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese People's Army rescue teams pulled out a total of four bodies from the debris caused by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on Wednesday.

According to the rescue teams, from 7am to 4.30pm on Wednesday (local time), the team organised three search and rescue units at Oattara Thiri Hospital in Nay Pyi Taw.

A specialised team with compact equipment was deployed to coordinate with Turkish and Myanmar rescue teams, successfully rescuing a 26-year-old male chef who was trapped alive in the Aye Chan Thar Hotel in Nay Pyi Taw.

From 3.30pm on Tuesday to 4.30pm on Wednesday, approximately 80 officers and professional soldiers, along with six search-and-rescue dogs, were deployed into three teams to search at two apartment buildings and a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw.

They also cooperated with Myanmar’s rescue forces to locate two additional bodies and assisted five affected families in recovering valuable assets.

The team also provided 40 tonnes of dry food to Myanmar’s Department of Disaster Management under the Ministry of Social Welfare and local authorities to support the affected population.

The local weather is currently not favourable for for search and rescue operations, with outside temperatures reaching 39-40 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday morning, the team established a disaster relief team to provide medical examinations, treatment and free medications to local people.

Warm support

With most housing, electricity and water facilities destroyed in the earthquake, many locals in Naypyitaw have had to move to temporary shelters.

Since the disaster, Taw Win Yadanar School’s yard in Zabuthiri Township has been converted into a temporary area for about 200 people, but facilities in the area remain limited.

On Wednesday morning, a rescue team from the Vietnamese public security ministry set up two tents for displaced residents.

Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, head of the rescue team, expressed hope that this support would provide care and compassion to locals and help alleviate some of their suffering.

The Vietnamese medical team has also been conducting medical examinations and distributing medicines to people injured in the earthquake, which were met with gratitude and appreciation from the local people.

Daw Maw Maw, a local resident, said: “We have just gone through the earthquake, but over the past days, we have felt the kind support from the relief team of the Vietnamese public security ministry. They brought us medicine and food.” — VNS