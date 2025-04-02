New book reveals classified documents related to Sài Gòn fall

HÀ NỘI — The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House has published a unique book which, for the first time, gives previously secret details about the fall of the Sài Gòn regime and American evacuation from South Việt Nam.

In collaboration with the Eastern Development Research Institute, under the Việt Nam Union of Science and Technology Associations, it has published the documentary book Những biên bản cuối cùng tại Nhà Trắng: Phút sụp đổ của Việt Nam Cộng hòa (The Final White House Documents: The Collapse of the Republic of Việt Nam).

The book contains literal translations of highly classified original documents declassified by the United States in 2015. These documents focus on the calculations, decisions and actions of key figures in the US war apparatus during the final days of the Republic of Việt Nam's collapse.

This section includes full translations of the National Security Council meeting minutes chaired by American President Gerald Ford, summary reports, memos and assessments of the situation in Việt Nam, as well as transcripts of phone calls between President Ford and the US secretaries of State and Defense.

The translation work from English to Vietnamese was done by Ngô Bắc.

The book also features articles and unforgettable memoirs written by senior military officers who were directly involved in and commanded the evacuation during the final hours of the Sài Gòn administration.

Many previously undisclosed details emerge from these writings, offering readers a comprehensive view of the chaos surrounding the evacuation.

According to the book’s introduction, the translated and published documents reflect the perspectives, interpretations and actions of American officials regarding the war.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of South Việt Nam and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), the Sự Thật publisher has also released Thư Vào Nam (Letters to the South) by Lê Duẩn, general secretary of the Communist Party’s Central Committee.

This book compiles letters and telegrams sent by General Secretary Duẩn to revolutionary leaders during the resistance war against America, covering the period from 1961 to 1975.

The book vividly portrays the revolutionary reality and the insightful, strategic leadership of the Communist Party’s Central Committee over the revolution, from battlefield directives to situational assessments and strategic decisions.

According to the the publisher, these two works authentically recreate Việt Nam’s struggle for independence from two perspectives — one from the revolutionary leadership’s strategic vision, and the other from the central US power.

The publication of these books on the 50th anniversary of national reunification serves as an opportunity to reflect on the past, draw valuable historical lessons and strengthen national pride.

It also allows younger generations to access crucial historical documents, fostering a deeper appreciation for the values of peace, independence and their responsibility in national building and defence today. — VNS