Variety of activities will celebrate Đà Nẵng’s Reunification Day

ĐÀ NẴNG — Artists from HCM City, Hà Nội, Huế and Đà Nẵng will stage a joint performance for the 'Đà Nẵng Concert 2025 – Song of Triumph', in celebration of the central city's Reunification Day (March 29) at APEC Park on March 22.

The city’s Culture and Film Industry centre said the concert will take place in an open space at a tourism area on the Hàn River bank, and will start at 8pm and last 90 minutes.

The concert will also provide an overview of the city's 50-year development, from wartime to peace and prosperity.

Local and visiting artists will contribute their efforts in a massive series of celebrations for residents and tourists to commemorate the city and the country’s Reunification.

Performers will play famous Vietnamese and international songs, including Trio in B flat Major for clarinet, violoncello and Piano Op.11 by Beethoven; Mozart's Sonata in C Major K 330; Chopin's Nocturne Opus 62 No. 2 in E Major; Spring from The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi; Đất Nước, or Country, by Phạm Minh Tuấn; Đà Nẵng – The city of March, for saxophone by Trúc Lam; and the Melody of Đà Nẵng City by Trần Ái Nghĩa.

A series of photo and painting exhibitions have been on display at the city’s Fine Arts Museum, highlighting the city’s development process from post-March 1975 until now.

The city’s exhibitions, which were organised in early March, will open for free entry until May 5 at 78 Lê Duẩn street.

A mobile exhibition and talks on the country’s Islands and Sea Sovereignty, particularly on the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands, will be organised at 14 schools and universities throughout the city between March and November.

One of the largest exhibitions displaying the history and evidence of the country’s sovereignty on the Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa archipelagos, the show provides full information, documents, photos and ancient maps that have been collected over the years.

The Hoàng Sa Museum will also offer free entry for all visitors and students nationwide to explore the centuries-long history and defence of the two archipelagos.

Cultural performances, exhibitions and folk art demonstrations will be organised at the annual Quán Thế Âm (Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva) Festival at the iconic Marble Mountains from March 16 to 19.

The festival will also include talks and exhibitions about the heritage of the Ma Nhai (Inscriptions) documents in ancient Nôm (Vietnamese characters) and Hán Chinese characters on the Marble Mountains.

The Ma Nhai collection was recognised by the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) – the first recognition of its kind in Đà Nẵng – starting in 2023. VNS