Bức Tường band to host 30th anniversary concert

HÀ NỘI — The band Bức Tường (The Wall) will hold a concert titled 'We Are the Wall - 30 Years of Bức Tường' in Hà Nội and HCM City on March 26 and 29 to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

In addition to the four core band members, namely guitarist Trần Tuấn Hùng, guitarist Vũ Văn Hà, bassist Tăng Xuân Kiên and drummer Phạm Trung Hiếu, the concert will feature guest artists including composer Lưu Quang Minh, People’s Artist Cồ Huy Hùng, People’s Artist Hoàng Anh and singers Phạm Anh Khoa, Dương Trần Nghĩa and Nguyễn Việt Lâm.

At this 30th anniversary celebration, the band will not only perform hit songs that have been part of their history for many generations of fans, but will also include several recently composed songs that have been well received by the public.

Along with the participation of People’s Artist Cồ Huy Hùng and People’s Artist Hoàng Anh, Bức Tường will incorporate elements of traditional culture into their rock performance, continuing their mission to spread Vietnamese culture.

Trần Tuấn Hùng, the band’s leader and concert music director, said: "Rock fans have always been waiting for Bức Tường to come back, not just for one or two live shows, but for every music product and activity we announce.

"From the messages and feedback I've gotten, I can sense the excitement and anticipation from multiple generations, from those born in the 1970s and 80s to the younger 90s generations, and even those born after 2000. I’m feeling just as nervous about this upcoming event as I did when I first stepped on stage with my bandmates."

Established on March 26, 1995, out of a musical movement by National University of Civil Engineering students, the band Bức Tường at first had three members: Trần Lập, Trần Tuấn Hùng and Nguyễn Hoàng.

Many of the band's songs became hits, like Đường Đến Ngày Vinh Quang (Road to Glory Day), Tâm Hồn Của Đá (Soul of Stone) and Bông Hồng Thủy Tinh (Glass Rose), particularly among Vietnamese students.

Over the past 30 years, Bức Tường have faced many dissolutions, additions, removals of members, internal conflicts and pressures from both family life and showbiz, but they still held firm on their musical path.

At their peak, their leader, main singer and musician Trần Lập, died of cancer in 2016.

During the premiere of the song Những Ngày Tháng Tuyệt Vời (Wonderful Days) in March 2019, Hùng admitted that the band had suffered a lot of pressure, struggling to survive and nearly disbanding when Lập died.

Back then, the remaining band members were not motivated to practise, and some of their activities were not appreciated by fans -- some of whom even objected to another singer performing Bức Tường's hits instead of Trần Lập.

But after 30 years, Bức Tường has left a significant mark, with seven studio albums, multiple live shows and nationwide tours that have captivated many generations of music lovers. — VNS