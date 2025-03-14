Parading in Vietnamese traditional costume in HCM City

Nearly 1,000 young people dressing in traditional Vietnamese costumes have joined the Bách Hoa Bộ Hành (Parade of a Hundred Flowers) along HCM City's main streets.

As a part of the HCM City Áo Dài Festival 2025, the traditional long dress parade was held for the first time in the city on March 8, honouring the beauty of traditional costumes.

The parade featured a diverse collection of historical costumes from various periods, offering a rare and exciting glimpse into Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage.

It began at the City's Investment and Trade Promotion Centre passing through the Municipal Theatre, the City Hall and Nguyễn Huệ walking street.

According to the organisers, the event was aimed at promoting the research and revival of traditional Vietnamese costumes, especially among younger generations.

Over the past decade, there has been growing interest in this cultural movement, with independent research and design projects being carried out by various groups.

One of the organisers, Vũ Đức, said the parade was akin to "a hundred flowers blooming, with grateful dancing through the festival", reflecting the joy and pride of the Vietnamese people in their cultural heritage.

"It is more than just a parade of traditional costumes, it is a powerful celebration of Vietnamese rich cultural history and a movement to ensure that these ancient fashions are not forgotten," Đức said. "It follows the cultural flow through thousands of years of history blending with the charm of modern áo dài," he added.

The event has become a central gathering point for these efforts, bringing together designers, researchers, and enthusiasts from all across Việt Nam to share their work and raise awareness about the beauty of Việt Nam’s historical costumes. VNS