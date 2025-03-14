Parading in Vietnamese traditional costume in HCM City

|RIOT OF COLOUR: Hundreds of royal costumes from the dynasties of Lý, Trần, Lê and Nguyễn are paraded along main streets in HCM City. Photos Phạm Thế Hiển
Nearly 1,000 young people dressing in traditional Vietnamese costumes have joined the Bách Hoa Bộ Hành (Parade of a Hundred Flowers) along HCM City's main streets.
As a part of the HCM City Áo Dài Festival 2025, the traditional long dress parade was held for the first time in the city on March 8, honouring the beauty of traditional costumes.
|FESTIVE FEELINGS: Young women in HCM City are eager to join the parade.
The parade featured a diverse collection of historical costumes from various periods, offering a rare and exciting glimpse into Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage.
|YOUNG BEAUTY: Lê Hồng Ân in royal costume reminds the parade spectators of Việt Nam's last Queen Nam Phương.
It began at the City's Investment and Trade Promotion Centre passing through the Municipal Theatre, the City Hall and Nguyễn Huệ walking street.
|BLUE SKY DELIGHT: The parade passes by many HCM City landmarks, including the City Hall.
According to the organisers, the event was aimed at promoting the research and revival of traditional Vietnamese costumes, especially among younger generations.
|HATS OFF: The traditional costumes inspire the younger generation to explore and cherish Vietnamese deep-rooted traditions. Photo courtesy of Bách Hoa Bộ Hành
Over the past decade, there has been growing interest in this cultural movement, with independent research and design projects being carried out by various groups.
|FESTIVAL OF FUN: The event is the most impressive and large-scale traditional costume performance ever taking place in HCM City.
One of the organisers, Vũ Đức, said the parade was akin to "a hundred flowers blooming, with grateful dancing through the festival", reflecting the joy and pride of the Vietnamese people in their cultural heritage.
|TRADITIONAL PAIRING: Two volunteer models wear royal costumes leading the parade.
"It is more than just a parade of traditional costumes, it is a powerful celebration of Vietnamese rich cultural history and a movement to ensure that these ancient fashions are not forgotten," Đức said. "It follows the cultural flow through thousands of years of history blending with the charm of modern áo dài," he added.
|ON THE MARCH: For many of the participants, the event is a way to express their pride and love for Vietnamese traditional clothing. Photo courtesy of Bách Hoa Bộ Hành
The event has become a central gathering point for these efforts, bringing together designers, researchers, and enthusiasts from all across Việt Nam to share their work and raise awareness about the beauty of Việt Nam’s historical costumes. VNS