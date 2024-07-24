Mister Vietnam 2024 kicks off National Costume Design contest

HÀ NỘI — With the theme My Việt Nam, the National Costume Design contest has just officially launched by the Mister Vietnam's organising committee.

Designs must be distinctive and creative to demonstrate the beauty of national culture. The designs are unlimited in terms of ideas, styles, materials and creativity is one of the factors that determine the winning national costume.

The organising committee will select the ten best designs to enter the implementation round, which will shown by the contestants at the Mister Vietnam 2024 Final Night.

The top five best national costume designs have the chance to shine with Vietnamese representatives in the arenas for male beauty around the world. Entries will be open until August 2 and on August 4, the organisers will open the voting portal on the Facebook's fanpage of Mister Vietnam, to find the top three. The results will be announced on the final night of Mister Vietnam 2024.

National Costume is an important part of major beauty contests in Việt Nam and worldwide. Vietnamese representatives will take the costumes to world arenas to promote Vietnamese culture and people to friends on five continents. — VNS