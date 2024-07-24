Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, among top destinations for solo travellers in Southeast Asia

HCM CITY Đà Nẵng in central Việt Nam and Hà Nội, the capital of Việt Nam, have been identified by Lonely Planet as two of the seven most popular destinations in Southeast Asia for solo travellers, due to their safety and affordability.

Đà Nẵng, which ranks third on the list, is celebrated for its picturesque coastal setting and wide range of experiences.

The city features a remarkable coastline, highlighted by the iconic Lady Buddha statue situated on Sơn Trà Peninsula.

Accommodations along the bay leverage this scenic beauty, often offering expansive windows, balconies, and infinity pools to enhance the overall experience.

The tranquil ocean vistas provide a therapeutic escape, and budget-conscious solo travellers will appreciate that average room rates hover around VNĐ1 million (US$39).

For those unfamiliar with the local moped culture, Đà Nẵng presents a more pedestrian-friendly environment, with generally manageable traffic conditions.

The local beaches are free from aggressive vendors, making them ideal for leisurely solo strolls.

These beaches also offer excellent opportunities for people-watching, with the occasional sighting of local fishermen at work.

Solo travelers seeking to engage with the local community will find the residents particularly welcoming, often eager to share their stories and occasionally, their fresh catches.

Travellers are encouraged to visit the charming town of Hội An, renowned for its traditional architecture, located just 30km to the south, or to explore the ancient imperial fortress complex of Huế, situated less than two hours to the north.

Travellers may consider a trip to Bà Nà Hills, a French colonial resort that integrates a theme park, offering cooler weather and spectacular cable car rides.

Apart from Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, which ranks sixth, is also highlighted as a significant destination for solo travellers in northern Việt Nam.

Despite its enduring popularity among tourists for decades, Hà Nội remains one of the few cities in the region that has preserved its authentic character.

While some cafés have undergone minor renovations and hotels have taken advantage of the pandemic to implement upgrades, the overall landscape of local businesses has remained largely unchanged.

Once visitors become accustomed to navigating traffic, a helpful tip is to maintain a steady pace when crossing during lighter traffic, as vehicles will often maneuver around them. In general, the city reveals itself as easily explorative.

Wandering through the enchanting Old Quarter, characterised by a vibrant array of narrow streets filled with shops and street food vendors, is highly recommended.

Taking a moment to pause at a local café for a strong coffee with condensed milk, best enjoyed while seated on a low stool, presents an excellent opportunity to observe the bustling surroundings.

Particularly on weekends, Hoàn Kiếm Lake transforms into a lively hub as roads close to traffic, allowing residents to spill onto the streets, showcasing local performers, dance troupes, and spontaneous gatherings.

Hà Nội also serves as an excellent base for exploring nearby attractions in northern Việt Nam such as Hạ Long Bay and Sa Pa.

Other five destinations included in Lonely Planet’s list are Singapore, Penang (Malaysia), Siem Reap (Cambodia), Bangkok (Thailand), and Bali (Indonesia).

The selection criteria for these destinations are low crime rates, safety, affordability, and diverse landscapes, among others.

Founded in 1973 and based in Australia, Lonely Planet is a globally recognised travel guidebook.

Việt Nam has also been named as one of the safest destinations in the world for women travelling alone by British magazine TIME OUT.

The magazine has listed Việt Nam among the nine top places on the planet for solo female travellers, the only country in Southeast Asia to make the list. VNS