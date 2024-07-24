Bilingual book honours national treasures

HÀ NỘI — The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has published a Vietnamese-English book titled Thousand Years of Việt Nam National Civilisation featuring national treasures.

As of January 18, 2024, Việt Nam had counted 294 artifacts and groups of objects recognised as national treasures, through 12 approval rounds since 2012.

These national treasures hold special values as they represent the country's history, culture, and science. They are being preserved in provinces and cities across the country with specific methods, depending on their materials and ages.

The recognition of the national treasures is carried out following a strict process. To win the recognition, an artfact must satisfy criteria regarding origin, uniqueness, and values in terms of history, culture, and science, and be evidence of a major event or closely linked to the life and career of a national hero or an outstanding figure.

It would be a famous work of art with ideological, humanistic, and aesthetic values, representing a specific trend, style, or era; and a typical invention or creation with high practical values that can promote social development during a certain historical period.

Over the recent times, attention has been paid to introducing and promoting such treasures through various forms, from organising exhibitions both in and outside the country to introducing them through websites, social media, digital platforms; and publishing thematic stamp collections.

The publication of the bilingual book aims to help the public gain an insight into all the national treasures, thus contributing to honouring them and promoting their values.

The book will guide readers on a chronological journey through the national treasures, starting from the period BC to the revolutionary war, marked by the great turning point of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising.

The book shows images of the treasures and relevant information most concisely, yet enough for readers to gain a basic and comprehensive understanding of their origins, eras, characteristics, and unique, exemplary values. —VNA/VNS