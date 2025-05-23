Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Đà Nẵng to expand water recreation activities to boost tourism

May 23, 2025 - 14:35
The central city has approved a plan to cover motorised and non-motorised water sports such as jet skiing, parasailing, banana boat rides, paddleboarding, kayaking, and windsurfing.

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng People’s Committee has approved a plan to expand water-based recreational activities along its inshore areas and the Hàn River as part of efforts to leverage marine and river tourism potential.

To maximize its marine and river tourism potential, Đà Nẵng will broaden water-based recreational offerings along its coastal areas and the Hàn River. VNA/VNS Photo

The plan covers motorised and non-motorised water sports such as jet skiing, parasailing, banana boat rides, paddleboarding, kayaking, and windsurfing. All activities must comply with safety, technical, and environmental standards.

Designated zones include the 15.3km coastal stretch along Hoàng Sa – Võ Nguyên Giáp – Trường Sa streets, a 5.7km section along Nguyễn Tất Thành street, the waters near Hải Vân Pass, and Sơn Trà Peninsula. On the Hàn River, a 2km area from Han River Bridge to Trần Thị Lý Bridge will host water recreational activities.

Businesses and individuals involved must ensure public safety, security, and environmental hygiene.

The plan will be implemented from 2025 to 2030, with adjustments based on demand and regulatory changes.

This move is seen as a practical step in Đà Nẵng’s tourism development strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2045, to promote economic growth and improve the local life quality. VNA/VNS

 

