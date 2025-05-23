Manuscripts and letters from renowned Vietnamese artists exhibited

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 200 archival photos and documents of eight famous Vietnamese artists are being showcased in an exhibition at the National Archives Centre 3 in Hà Nội.

The exhibits include images from their youth, manuscripts and letters from playwright Lưu Quang Vũ; playwright Đào Hồng Cẩm; theatre activist Lộng Chương, director Ngô Mạnh Lân; playwright Nguyễn Tất Đạt; playwright Trần Đình Ngôn; playwright Học Phi; and poet, screenwriter Nguyễn Thị Hồng Ngát.

According to Nguyễn Thị Nga, Deputy Director of the State Archives Department, these documents reflect the artistic labour of the artists.

With various themes and topics, the works serve as evidence of the spiritual life and social history of the country, embodying high human values shaped by the rich cultural history of the Vietnamese people in many aspects. They also contribute to enrich the collection of the Vietnamese State Archives.

Nga said: “Alongside the system of administrative documents formed by the activities of agencies and organisations, personal documents are increasingly recognised as a source of historical evidence with special value – both private in nature and closely linked to the historical process and social life.

“Each diary page, handwritten letter, old photograph, manuscript, or personal document not only reflects an individual's journey but also reveals authentic, emotional glimpses into a specific historical period.

“These seemingly ordinary materials, when recognised for their true value and preserved properly, become valuable documentary heritage, enriching the overall picture of national history from a close, human, and deeply emotional perspective.”

Trần Việt Hoa, Director of the National Archives Centre 3, said that the centre would create a catalog of records to include in the personal archival collection that consists of scientific works and literary and artistic ones recognised by both the state and the public.

“Manuscripts, stories related to the creation of these works, and the activities behind that tireless creativity are all treasured and preserved by the archival agency for future generations to access and learn about the lives and works of the individuals and families who have contributed these materials,” she added.

The free exhibition is open to the public at the National Archives Centre III on 34 Phan Kế Bính Street, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội, until May 30, 2025.

Performing the functions of collecting, arranging, preserving, and facilitating the use of archival documents of national significance since the August Revolution of 1945, the National Archives Centre identifies the collection of personal, family, and lineage documents as one of its important activities.

The Centre is now housing over 200 collections of personal, family, and lineage documents formed during the lives and creative activities of individuals. These include biographical documents, diplomas and certificates, correspondence, records, official papers, and manuscripts of works and research projects. VNS