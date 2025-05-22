Acclaimed artist's solo exhibition takes place in Korean centre

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Fine Arts Association and the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese (ALOV) have joined together to put on an exhibition by the acclaimed artist Văn Dương Thành featuring her latest paintings in Hà Nội.

The exhibition entitled 'Spring in Hà Nội and Seoul' showcases 25 of her lacquer and oil paintings, inspired by the timeless beauty of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, ancient temples and Việt Nam's vibrant natural landscapes, intertwined with images of the largest temple in Seoul during springtime.

"Thành not only has a huge career, but she is regarded as a cultural ambassador connecting foreign delegations to Hà Nội," said ALOV's president, Nguyễn Phú Bình, at the opening ceremony.

With over 2,000 paintings and 115 solo exhibitions, Thành has inspired art lovers both domestically and internationally. Her artworks were first collected by the Việt Nam National Museum of Fine Arts when she was only 20 years old.

Since then, 16 national art museums across the globe have acquired her works, including Singapore, Poland, Romania, Spain and Sweden. These include renowned institutions such as the Singapore Art Museum, the Friedrich Chopin Museum in Poland and Staffanstorp Konsthall in Sweden.

Oil-on canvas painting Spring at Yeonghawasa Temple is a highlight of the exhibition, with Thành only finishing the painting days before the exhibition opening ceremony on May 17.

In the painting Spring at Yeonghwasa Temple, the artist masterfully blends the poetic essence of East Asia with modern painting techniques to evoke the sacred ambience of an ancient temple nestled in the heart of Seoul.

Like a visual poem, the piece gracefully intertwines traditional Korean architecture with the vibrant beauty of the season.

At the centre of the painting is Yeonghwasa Temple, a serene structure with distinctive curved roofs, quietly resting amid a forest of blooming cherry blossoms. Delicate pink and pristine white petals float gracefully, as if dancing in the air, creating a tranquil and ethereal atmosphere.

The artist's treatment of light is both warm and luminous, gently illuminating the canvas with the soft morning sunlight of spring.

The dominant palette features subtle shades of pink, yellow and fresh green - vivid and full of life, yet imbued with the timeless and nostalgic qualities of memory and history.

Thành’s brushstrokes are soft yet powerful, capturing the rhythmic movement of nature in the fleeting moment of seasonal transition.

From a Vietnamese perspective, the work also symbolises a deep cultural connection between Việt Nam and Korea, embodying the harmonious and meditative spirit shared by the two Asian traditions.

Spring at Yeongbawasa Temple is a representative work of Thành’s post-2020 period, where she explores greater freedom in visual experimentation and cultural dialogue.

Lacquer painting Memories of Đông Ngạc Village is a visual symphony imbued with nostalgic childhood impressions, capturing the ancient beauty of one of the most scholarly villages in Thăng Long.

Through the traditional lacquer technique enriched with gold, silver, and eggshell, Thành has crafted a dreamlike yet tangible space. The work features earthy brown tones, opulent gold and deep green hues, reminiscent of light filtering through the layers of time.

Village gates and communal halls emerge in an abstract, expressive composition, where the past is not merely reconstructed but elevated into an artistic memory. The cracks in the lacquer are not signs of decay, but whispers of history and the soul of the ancient capital.

Taking place at the Korean Cultural Centre, the exhibition is a special event that brings together the beauty and emotions of the two capital cities, Hà Nội and Seoul through art, according to the centre director Choi Seung Jin.

"It is even more special because we can enjoy the artworks of Thành," said Jin. "She is a world-famous painter and one of the most respected female artists in Asia. Her paintings help us feel the seasons and cultures of both cities in a very touching way.

"I believe that art has a special power. It can connect people beyond different languages and nationalities. I hope the exhibition will be a good example of how art brings us together."

The exhibition marks Thành’s fourth exhibition in collaboration with Korea. A workshop with live painting performance by the artist and Q&A session will be held on May 24 from 2pm to 4.30pm at 49 Nguyễn Du Street.

The exhibition runs until June 7. VNS