Art show in Laos honours President Hồ Chí Minh on 135th birthday

VIENTIANE — A cultural exchange programme was held on May 21 at the Nguyễn Du Lao–Vietnamese Bilingual School in Vientiane to mark the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890–2025).

The event featured 14 vibrant performances combining traditional circus art with contemporary stage techniques and professional sound design, offering audiences a visually captivating and emotionally resonant experience.

For students, the show was not only an artistic spectacle but also a valuable cultural lesson, enhancing their appreciation for the arts and deepening their connection with the Vietnamese cultural identity.

The programme was a meaningful tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, the eminent leader of the Vietnamese people and a key architect of the Việt Nam – Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.

The event also contributed to reinforcing mutual understanding and the longstanding ties between the peoples of Việt Nam and Laos. VNA/VNS