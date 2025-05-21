Film screening in Greece honours President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece hosted a special film screening commemorating the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh on May 19.

The event drew notable attendees including head of the Communist Party of Greece’s commission for foreign affairs Seretakis Nikos, the Cuban Ambassador to Greece, and numerous close friends of Việt Nam.

Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Thị Thu Hương stressed that together with the recent release of a Greek-language biography of President Hồ Chí Minh, the film screening honours the genius leader of Việt Nam’s revolution, a national liberation hero, a world cultural icon, and a close friend of all peoples who have fought for peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress across the globe.

Seretakis Nikos, for his part, said President Hồ Chí Minh illuminated not only the Vietnamese revolution but also the international communist movement, highlighting the hero’s leadership in Việt Nam's successful struggle for national liberation.

UNESCO recognised him as a global cultural figure, not least for his literary contributions. His renowned work, Nhật Ký Trong Tù (Dairy in Prison), contains over 100 poems, several of them were later set to music by German composer Hans Werner Henze.

The evening took an emotional turn when Greek attendees gave presentations on Việt Nam's noble history under President Hồ Chí Minh's guidance. Many recited his poems that reveal both his revolutionary spirit and profound humanism. VNA/VNS