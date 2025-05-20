Colouring heritage

In Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, the Yên Thái Communal House hosts a silk dyeing workshop where people can explore traditional hand-dyeing techniques using natural materials. Are you ‘dying’ to give this a go? Watch this video to find out all you need to know.
President Hồ Chí Minh, a cultural icon of Việt Nam and a revered figure worldwide, is remembered for his simple lifestyle and powerful legacy. In 1947, he received a pair of sandals made from the rubber tyre of a French car - a humble yet symbolic gift. He wore them for 20 years, and they became an enduring symbol of his lifelong revolutionary journey.
Join a workshop at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in downtown Hà Nội to create your pair of these iconic sandals - and be inspired by history!
In an attempt to promote it as an attractive destination, with multi potential industries, Lâm Đồng Province showed off its advantages and strengths through a forum connecting culture, tourism and trade in the capital.