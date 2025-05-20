Cooperation deal inked to promote Vietnamese culture, tourism on TikTok

HÀ NỘI — The Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on communication cooperation with TikTok to promote Vietnamese culture, sports, and tourism through the platform.

This marks an important milestone ushering in a new chapter of cooperation between the two sides. The partnership aims to fully leverage the potential of digital platforms in popularising Việt Nam's cultural values, natural beauty, and people, thus boosting domestic tourism and contributing to efforts toward the goal of double-digit GDP growth and the nation’s fast and sustainable development.

Under the MoU, TikTok will partner with the department to support Vietnam’s presence and activities at global events such as World EXPOs – starting with EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan, scheduled from April 13 to October 13.

With TikTok’s support and collaboration such as launching the #vnworldexpo campaign and inviting Vietnamese and international content creators to visit and produce content about the Vietnam Pavilion at the expo, images and videos of the pavilion will be showcased, reaching a wide audience at home and abroad.

Since its opening, the Vietnam Pavilion has consistently been regarded as one of the most favoured by Japanese visitors at EXPO 2025.

Throughout the six months of EXPO 2025, the Vietnam Pavilion will regularly coordinate with ministries, agencies, and localities to host a series of promotional events. It will also welcome business delegations from Vietnam to visit, network, and engage with Japanese partners.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyễn Phương Hoa, Director of the Department of International Cooperation and General Representative of Vietnam at EXPO 2025 Osaka, hoped that through the Vietnam Pavilion and various events, visitors will not only gain a deeper understanding of a beautiful, culturally rich, and dynamically developing Vietnam that is integrating into the world, but also explore promising opportunities for investment, business, and cooperation presented by Vietnamese localities and enterprises at the expo.

To enhance the effectiveness of communication and promotion efforts, the Department of International Cooperation will cooperate with TikTok to launch media campaigns on this platform for events organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The two sides will work together to build digital capacity for units and organisations under the ministry through training sessions and workshops on digital transformation, digital content creation, and use of TikTok.

Nguyễn Lâm Thanh, General Director of TikTok Technologies Vietnam Co. Ltd, said he believes that the widespread influence of TikTok and the creativity of its user community will result in unique and engaging content about Vietnam reaching hundreds of millions of people around the world. VNA/VNS

