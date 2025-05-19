Stamp, postcard exhibition marks Hồ Chí Minh birthday

HCM CITY – A stamp and postcard exhibition celebrating the birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh and International Museum day opened at the HCM City Museum in District 1 on May 18.

The free, month-long event is divided into three sections that display 225 pictures, stamps and postcards related to the late leader.

The first section, “Chân dung Chủ tịch Hồ Chí Minh qua các thời kỳ” (Portraits of President Hồ Chí Minh over time), introduces his life from his days as a young man until passing.

It also has a collection of rare stamps printed on his birthday over the years, including a 70th birthday special edition printed in 1960 and signed by the leader himself.

“Hành Trình Theo Chân Bác” (Following our Great Father’s journey), the next section, shows an overview of Hồ Chí Minh’s homeland, his family and journey to liberate and lead the country in the resistance wars against the US and France.

For the first time ever, 23 photos of the ship on which he worked as a cook’s helper while trying to find a way to liberate his country and 10 photos of the places where he once resided and worked are being displayed.

Section three, “Bác Hồ Trong Lòng Nhân Dân Việt Nam và Bạn Bè Quốc tế” (Uncle Hồ in the heart of Vietnamese and foreign people), showcases stamps depicting his daily life and interactions with the public, soldiers and children.

It also has stamps of Hồ Chí Minh printed by countries such as Laos, Cambodia, Russia, and Germany, showing the deep respect other countries have had for him.

Nguyễn Đại Hùng Lộc, whose stamp collection is being displayed at the exhibition, said stamps serve as a country’s ambassadors.

“Since 1946 Việt Nam has printed stamps with photos of President Hồ Chí Minh, and this marks the start of using stamps to spread patriotism and revolutionary ideals.”

Phan Ngọc Linh Chi, a student from the University of Economics HCM City, told Tin Tức newspaper that she was intrigued to see the postage stamps, something she has never used.

“By seeing these rare stamp collections and knowing more about the context of the pictures printed on them, I got to know more about the president’s journey to liberate the country and about Việt Nam’s history.”

Đoàn Thị Trang, director of the museum, told the opening ceremony that each item in the exhibition is not only a testament to history but also carries stories of Vietnamese people’s patriotism, resilience and desire to free the country under the leadership of Hồ Chí Minh. – VNS