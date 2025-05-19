On the Horizon: Orchid Festival, Ghibli-inspired concert, NTPMM Summer Tour

Art performance to kick off summer vacation in Hội An

​A 600-drone light show, a six-minute fireworks show and a six-minute fiery paragliding performance will start off the 60-minute show Ký Ức Hội An (Hội An Memories) at the Hội An Memories Land theme park in Hội An on June 1.

The performance is designed for the summer tourism high season between June and September, according to the show's organiser.

The organiser said 600 drones will light up the skies with 3D images of two UNESCO heritage sites -- Hội An Old Quarter and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary -- and Chàm Islands.

Motor paragliding pilots will demonstrate a stunning performance by flying over the skies and firing colourful flares during a multi-coloured night show.

A 500-artist troupe will be performing the 60-minute show on a massive stage on the bank of the Hoài River, reviving the 400-year history and development of the ancient Hội An port town.

The Hội An Memories show is marketed as an amazing nighttime art performance and entertainment for tourists visiting the world heritage site.

Whisper of Wonders Vol 2: Studio Ghibli-Inspired Symphony in HCMC

Concert of Childhood Memory (CCM) makes its long-awaited return to HCM City, with “Whisper of Wonders Vol 2”, a lush, orchestral tribute to the works of Joe Hisaishi and beloved Studio Ghibli films.

Through the lens of music and memory, the concert, held on June 27-29 in HCM City, reimagines iconic soundtracks in a new emotional context.

Featuring the original CCM ensemble, this three-night event invites audiences to reflect on growth, nostalgia, and the inner child "we all carry".

Whether you grew up with Ghibli films or are simply seeking an evening of soulful beauty, this event is sure to be one of the summer’s most heartwarming highlights.

Dreamy Cities Summer Tour 2025: HCM City

The tour hits HCM City, with full force, turning the Phú Thọ Stadium into a sea of sound and lights.

This year’s show promises more than just music, it’s a full-on summer experience. Expect exclusive live arrangements, surprise collaborations, and a vibrant festival atmosphere that turns the stadium into a sonic playground.

The lineup? A who’s-who of Việt Nam’s music scene: JustaTee, HIEUTHUHAI, Rhymastic, Chillies, Hoàng Dũng, Obito, WXRDIE, SHIKI, Dương Domic, Màu Nước Band, and more.

Beyond the familiar hits, expect brand-new live arrangements and unprecedented collaborations, crafted exclusively for this tour.

With a powerful live band and open-air energy, the event, held on June 28 in HCM City, promises to be an unforgettable part of your summer soundtrack. VNS