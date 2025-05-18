Publications commemorating President Hồ Chí Minh’s 135th birth anniversary released

HCM CITY – A collection of comic books and novels portraying President Hồ Chí Minh has been released to commemorate his 135th birthday anniversary (May 19, 1890-2025).

The highlight will be a reprint of a masterpiece by the late author Sơn Tùng, Búp Sen Xanh (Green Lotus), published by the Kim Đồng Publishing House, one of the country’s leading publishers.

The 360-page book, first published in 1982, is the late author Sơn Tùng’s first historical novel about the President.

The work consists of three chapters depicting the President’s childhood when living with his parents in his hometown of Nam Đàn District of Nghệ An Province, his life in Huế Citadel from 1898, and his twenties when he decided to leave the country for national salvation at Nhà Rồng Wharf in Sài Gòn (HCM City) in 1911.

Tùng spent years on research and interviews for the book, which was written from 1948 to 1980.

He converted Búp Sen Xanh into a screenplay, which was adapted into a movie, Hẹn gặp lại Sài Gòn (See You Again Sài Gòn), directed by Long Vân and released in 1990.

Painter Lê Lam adapted the novel into a graphic novel titled Từ Làng Sen (From Lotus Village), which was published in six languages of English, French, Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Lao.

Born in Nghệ An in 1928, Tùng, whose real name is Bùi Sơn Tùng, joined the revolution in 1944.

He wrote dozens of novels honouring Vietnamese national heroes and figures, including 16 books on President Hồ Chí Minh, such as Búp Sen Vàng (Golden Lotus), published in 1990, Bác Ở Nơi Đây (Here is Uncle Hồ) in 2005, and Thầy giáo Nguyễn Tất Thành ở trường Dục Thanh (Teacher Nguyễn Tất Thành of Dục Thanh School) in 2016.

The novel Búp Sen Vàng featuring the life of the President and his family in Huế has been released by the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House to mark his 135th birthday.

Tùng was conferred the title of ‘Hero of Labour in Đổi mới (Renewal) period’ in 2011.

The author died in 2021 in Hà Nội.

In addition, many books about the President have been introduced on this special occasion, such as Thư Kí Bác Hồ Kể Chuyện (Tales told by Uncle Hồ’s Secretary) by Vũ Ký, and Theo Dấu Chân Người (Following President Hồ Chí Minh’s Footsteps) by Trình Quang Phú.

All the books are now available at bookstores nationwide and e-commerce platforms. – VNS