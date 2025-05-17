2025 HCM City Orchids Festival wows lovers of flowers

HCM CITY - Visitors are flocking to the 2025 HCM City Orchids Festival in District 1’s Tao Đàn Park to look at and take photos with beautiful and colourful orchid flowers.

Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, said during the opening ceremony on Saturday that the festival is being held for the third time as part of the celebration for the 50th anniversary of national reunification and 135th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh.

The festival honours orchids and other types of ornamental flowers from HCM City and other localtilies, in addition to acting as a tourist attraction that makes use of the city’s agricultural development, and promoting trade of the product.

Until May 20, visitors can surround themselves with beautiful and eye-catching flower set pieces and decorations that are primed for photo taking, including a noteworthy area inspired by the Thống Nhất (Reunification) trains connecting HCM City to Hà Nội.

Over 200 flower co-operative groups, gardens and artisans are displaying their works, totaling up to over 39,000 orchid products.

The organiser also held an awards ceremony for a national orchids competition, with the participation of around 100 gardens from HCM City, Đắk Lắk, Đồng Tháp, Bến Tre and others.

70 winning orchids pots are prominently displayed for viewing.

Spaces for promoting the city’s tourism, cuisine from different regions and musical performances are also part of the festival. - VNS