Hà Nội to hold special art programme in honour of President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy

HÀ NỘI — A special art programme titled Người Là Hồ Chí Minh is set to take place on May 18 at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội to mark the 135th birth anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025).

The event will be broadcast live on VTV1 and relayed on various central and local TV channels as well as digital platforms.

The event is held under the direction of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, in collaboration with Việt Nam Television (VTV), the Hà Nội People’s Committee, and other units.

According to the organisers, the programme will blend historical footage, re-enactments, and modern musical performances, aiming to evoke pride and inspiration among viewers. It will feature many well-known artists and performers from national theatres and music ensembles.

The general director of the programme, Nguyễn Trung Dũng, shared that the event seeks to present a personal and historical portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh by exploring the significance of his many aliases from Nguyễn Sinh Cung and Nguyễn Tất Thành to Nguyễn Ái Quốc and Hồ Chí Minh. These names, he said, reflect different phases of his revolutionary life, and also embody key cultural and intellectual values of the Vietnamese people and humanity.

By honouring President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideological legacy, ethical model, and independent and self-reliant thinking, the programme is expected to offer meaningful inspiration as the country pursues its national development goals. — VNA/VNS