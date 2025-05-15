Nha Trang listed among top 15 global summer destination in 2025

NHA TRANG — Nha Trang has been ranked 11th among the top 15 most prominent summer travel destinations worldwide in 2025, according to the latest report by the Mastercard Economics Institute.

The report, based on an analysis of flight booking data during the summer seasons of 2024 and 2025, highlights a strong resurgence in global travel, with Asia accounting for more than half of the featured destinations. Japan’s Tokyo and Osaka led the list, followed by cities in France, China, South Korea, Singapore, Spain and Brazil.

Nha Trang’s appearance in the ranking reflects the growing appeal of the Vietnamese coastal city to international visitors, particularly those from Asian, European and American markets.

The report also noted that Asia is the top summer destination for travellers from the Middle East, signifying a shift in travel preferences towards the region.

In anticipation of the upcoming peak tourism season, Nha Trang is preparing to host the 2025 Sea Cultural and Tourism Festival under the theme "Nha Trang say hi". The month-long festival, starting in late May, will feature 36 cultural, sporting and artistic events. The highlight is a grand music concert on the evening of June 7, accompanied by a high-altitude fireworks display and international cultural exchange performances.

With continued investment in service quality and vibrant event programming, Nha Trang is steadily strengthening its position as a leading travel destination in the region and beyond. — VNS