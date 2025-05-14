Celebrated songwriter presents musical legacy in words and notes

HÀ NỘI Songwriter Đỗ Bảo, whose ballad compositions are beloved by music lovers across generations, has released his debut book.

Entitled Đỗ Bảo: Ca Khúc Giai Đoạn 1997-2022 (Đỗ Bảo – Songs from 1997 to 2022), the 450-page publication features a hundred selected songs, accompanied by notes and essays on the compositions he has written over the past 25 years.

According to the 47-year-old, the book was conceptualised, crafted, and designed over eight years, aiming to "encapsulate a journey of relentless, arduous, and joyful creativity".

Having worked as an editor at the Vietnam Music Publishing House (Dihavina), Bảo understands the pivotal role of music books in performance and education.

"I grew up with books. I know for sure that people need books to truly excel. In those early years, if I hadn’t practised the music pieces my teacher gave me, I wouldn’t be who I am today," he said.

Driven by this belief, he created this book as a reference for artists, while also offering audiences deeper insights into his music. In addition to song lyrics paired with chord progressions, the book includes arrangements for piano and other solo instruments.

"This is a music book with staff notation, making it less accessible to those unfamiliar with music theory. That’s why I’ve also selected and reorganised some of my old and new notes to share alongside several songs," Bảo said.

Music editor Đặng Thu Hương of national TV channel VTV1 praised the book as a meticulous reflection of his artistry.

“It will serve as a valuable resource for studying various aspects of musicology, lyrics and even the unique style of the musician. This body of work is something few composers in our country have," she said.

The book also features ten new songs and several pieces introduced during his 2023 live show.

Music researcher Trần Lệ Chiến said: “The book reveals why the lyrics in Đỗ Bảo’s compositions are so strikingly beautiful and deeply human. Before crafting each song, he meticulously recorded his thoughts, refined them, reflected and made deliberate choices.

"Perhaps the true foundation of Đỗ Bảo’s maturity, versatility, and humility – qualities evident since the 2000s – was shaped by his time as an editor at the Vietnam Music Publishing House. There, he was immersed in a diverse array of authors, musical works and genres. The editorial process itself instilled in him a keen sense of precision and care.”

After the book’s launch, Bảo plans a series of intimate performances in various cities. Accompanying singers on the piano, he will perform before audiences, engaging with fans and signing copies after each show.

Bảo, a native of Hà Nội, was a founding member of the band Sao Mai at age 15, where he performed and composed music. At 20, he penned Bức Thư Tình Đầu Tiên (The First Love Letter), a hit that resonated deeply with audiences. By 24, he was responsible for most of the arrangements on Nhật Thực (Eclipse, 2002) by diva Hà Trần and songwriter Ngọc Đại.

His success continued with the release of Cánh Cung (The Bow, 2004), Thời Gian Để Yêu (Time to Love, 2008), and Chuyện Của Mặt Trời - Chuyện Của Chúng Ta (The Story of the Sun - The Story of Us, 2013).

Bảo marked 20 years of songwriting with the Cánh Cung - Đỗ Bảo - Live in Hanoi concert in 2013. A decade later, in 2023, he held anniversary concerts in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, celebrating 30 years of composing. VNS